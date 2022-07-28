Prior to the IDO, the blockchain-gaming startup received a score of 9.1 out of 10 in a recent smart contract audit conducted by Hacken. Upcoming listings include Kucoin, QuickSwap, and more.

Spielworks, a leading blockchain startup specializing in gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, launched its $WOMBAT token on the Polkastarter (POLS) DeFi launchpad on Wednesday, selling out in under two hours. The token price is $0.006 and will be sold exclusively on the Polygon chain against MATIC, with a max cap set at $2,000 for POLS holders and $1,250 for non-POLS holders.

In addition to the IDO on Polkastarter, the $WOMBAT token will be listed on top tier centralized exchange Kucoin on July 29. Additionally, on the same day, the token will be listed on the major DEX QuickSwap and centralized exchange MEXC. In a show of confidence in its platform, Spielworks recently underwent a smart contract audit from Hacken, a leading blockchain consultancy, and received a rating of 9.1 out of 10.

Gamers will be able to earn $WOMBAT through community rewards for various actions within the ecosystem. While a total of 30 percent of $WOMBAT's maximum supply has been allocated to community rewards, their size will gradually decrease over time.

Spielworks has built one of the fastest-growing blockchain gaming ecosystems in the market, featuring a total of 2.6 million signups and 65,000 daily users. The ecosystem incorporates its multi-chain non-custodial Wombat Wallet, crypto rewards platform Womplay featuring 40 AA and AAA supported titles, and Top 20 NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master counting 700,000 staked NFTs.

"We are thrilled to kick off our token sale on Polkastarter and looking forward to our upcoming listings on major decentralized and centralized exchanges," says Adrian Krion, CEO of Spielworks. "At Spielworks, as opposed to many crypto startups, we believe that building an actual portfolio of products and services should come before the token launch. For three years we've been asked to launch our token but resisted and instead prioritized building. We have already cultivated a dedicated community of crypto gamers, and our IDO will help us to continue to scale."

About Spielworks

With its headquarters located in Berlin, Spielworks was founded in 2018 by Swen E. Hallasch and Adrian Krion. Spielworks brings the benefits of blockchain to mass-market gaming: True ownership of digital assets, secure handling of tokens and comfortable interaction with exceptional blockchain games. For more information, visit https://wombat.app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005080/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lea Berdugo

ReBlonde for Spielworks

lea@reblonde.com