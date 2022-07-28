Anzeige
28.07.2022
Picton Property Income Ltd - Share Awards Vesting

PR Newswire

London, July 28

28 July 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

SHARE AWARDS VESTING

Picton announces the vesting of awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2018 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP").

In respect of the awards granted, the following have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares as set out below:

PDMRGrant dateNumber of shares vestedNumber of notional shares vestedNumber of shares sold
Michael Morris29 June 2020215,333-104,107
Andrew Dewhirst29 June 2020154,312-74,606
Jay Cable29 June 2020-114,520-

The sale price for the shares sold was 92.6 pence per share.

PDMRs who are Executive Directors sold sufficient shares to fund the tax liabilities arising on vesting of their share awards. The remaining shares will be held in accordance with the Company's shareholding guidelines.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information:

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited,
01481 745001,
team_picton@ntrs.com

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £879 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

ENDS

