Picton Property Income Ltd - Share Awards Vesting

28 July 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

SHARE AWARDS VESTING

Picton announces the vesting of awards previously granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2018 Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP").

In respect of the awards granted, the following have now vested and been exercised over the number of ordinary shares as set out below:

PDMR Grant date Number of shares vested Number of notional shares vested Number of shares sold Michael Morris 29 June 2020 215,333 - 104,107 Andrew Dewhirst 29 June 2020 154,312 - 74,606 Jay Cable 29 June 2020 - 114,520 -

The sale price for the shares sold was 92.6 pence per share.

PDMRs who are Executive Directors sold sufficient shares to fund the tax liabilities arising on vesting of their share awards. The remaining shares will be held in accordance with the Company's shareholding guidelines.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £879 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

