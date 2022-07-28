SellersFunding Launches B2B Buy Now Pay Later Solution for SaaS, Agency and Enterprise Vendor Partners

Enables partners to offer their products and offerings through up to 12 months of interest-free payments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / SellersFunding , a leading fintech provider for ecommerce brands, today announced the launch of their Business-to-Business (B2B) Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) product , a new addition to their suite of creative financial solutions.

The B2B BNPL product is designed to give software-as-a-service providers, agencies, enterprise vendors and other partners the opportunity to empower their customers (small and mid-sized ecommerce brands) with flexible extended payment options. Customers have the freedom to choose from up to 12 months of interest-free payments. Offered digitally and integrated seamlessly into partners' point-of-sale, it is easy for their customers to apply and be approved for installments quickly. This helps growing brands overcome cash flow boundaries that prevent them from tapping into the services they need in order to evolve and grow. Partners benefit from accelerated momentum in successful conversions.

"We find there is an unmet need among businesses to offer their products and services flexibly and conveniently to the customers that need them the most. We are excited to bring frictionless working capital to the ecosystem, equipping our partners and their customers with smart extended payment options," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding.

SellersFunding has seen success with the product through its partnership with Escala , an agency supporting the scale of small and mid-sized businesses through consulting services, and has recently integrated the product with WOW Group of Companies , an ecommerce development agency.

"SellersFunding shares our goal to help ecommerce brands turn big dreams into tangible realities. We want our door to be open to as many business owners as possible, and by offering Buy Now Pay Later, we are alleviating any roadblocks and unlocking growth potential," said Eli Lipshatz, Co-Founder and Director of Escala.

"We're committed to helping the ecommerce industry grow as much as possible - and that's why we're so excited to be partnering up with SellersFunding," said Qasim Majid, WOW Group of Companies Founder and CEO. "This partnership will allow us to offer more of our digital services to ecommerce businesses in the UK with the desire to scale. It's an absolute win-win; and no doubt, a step in the right direction for our industry."

Seeking to scale this product, SellersFunding aims to collaborate with additional partners committed to providing the resources brands need to double down on sales and compete in the increasingly crowded marketplace.

About SellersFunding

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower the growth of ecommerce. Offering a suite of strategic financial solutions, the SellersFunding digital platform streamlines working capital, cross-border cash management, business valuation, and more. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

