Strong organic growth leads dermatology CRO to significantly augment clinical trials in EU

Innovaderm announced today that its strategic European expansion initiative has reached a major milestone with the launch of two key centres of operations in Poland and Spain.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies can officially partner with the CRO's team of experts in Europe to manage clinical trials in psoriasis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatology indications. This includes adherence to stringent regulatory requirements, patient recruitment, site selection, clinical monitoring and protocol writing.

"To date, we have successfully completed more than 500 clinical trials at 2,900 sites," says Dave Selkirk, Innovaderm's Chief Operating Officer. "The presence of two operations hubs in Europe will allow us to go one step further and accelerate the development of promising therapies that have the potential to transform lives. As we look to the future, our goal is to continue supporting innovation in research and the increasing number of patients with skin conditions worldwide."

"These are exciting times for Innovaderm," adds Anne Marie Gaulin, Chief Business Officer. "Our highly skilled employees are specialized in dermatology and understand the nuances of deep regional and pan-European requirements. With its site network, medical expertise, and established KOL relationships, Innovaderm's team in Europe is ready to help customers advance the next generation of dermatology treatments."

Innovaderm is one of the largest, independent, full-service CROs in the field of dermatology with early to late phase clinical trial capabilities in 30+ indications. For more information, visit our website.

Innovaderm Research Inc.

Innovaderm Research Inc. is a global, full-service CRO specialized in therapeutic dermatology. Founded in 2000, it partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for the collaborative management of early to late phase clinical trials. Its mission is to drive innovative research initiatives and offer new therapies for patients living with skin disease.

