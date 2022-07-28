Annual STEM competition for high school students around the world to be held in October

FIRSTGlobal, a nonprofit inspiring science and technology leadership and innovation in young people from all nations through the sport of robotics, today announced Lam Research is an official gold-level sponsor of the 2022 FIRST Global Challenge taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, October 13-16, 2022.

The 2022 international robotics competition by FIRST Global will unite high school-aged participants from more than 180 countries to work together to address the global issue of climate change, driving home the importance, excitement, and applicability of STEM education. The 2022 Challenge theme of Carbon Capture focuses on reimagining the future of Earth's climate.

In preparation for the event, student teams around the world will use the same kit of parts to build competition-ready robots while developing their technical, communication, and leadership skills. By supporting the youth of today to be the STEM leaders of tomorrow, FIRST Global embodies Lam's commitment to act with purpose for a better world.

"We are proud to support FIRST Global's vision to inspire high school students to become future innovators," said Stacey MacNeil, chief communications officer of Lam Research. "As we progress toward our goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, we look forward to seeing what these bright young students will create under the Carbon Capture theme at this year's FIRST Global Challenge."

Lam is a leading global supplier of semiconductor equipment and services that allow chipmakers to build smaller and better performing devices. Among the first companies in the semiconductor industry to proactively set a net zero emissions goal, Lam recently introduced its social impact framework, Powering Breakthroughs Together, to catalyze positive change in the community, inspire and educate tomorrow's future innovators, and foster a more inclusive society through corporate giving and employee volunteerism.

"Innovation is about more than the bottom line. It's about integrity, accountability, community, and serving the people and places around us," said FIRST Global Founder Dean Kamen. "That's why we are grateful to partner with Lam Research to show kids the real opportunities of STEM innovation, and what possibilities these fields hold for their own futures."

About FIRST Global

FIRST Global's mission is to inspire science and technology leadership and innovation in youth from all nations in order to increase understanding, instill the importance of cooperation, address the world's most pressing issues, and improve quality of life for all. Bringing these future STEM leaders together in an engaging and collaborative competition drives home the importance, excitement, and applicability of STEM education and demonstrates that they can work together even in competition to find solutions to the world's greatest challenges. Learn more at first.global.

