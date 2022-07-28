Karora Resources reported a consolidated gold production of 30,652 ounces for the second quarter of 2022, Osisko Gold Royalties achieved approximately 22,240 attributable gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2022, Tarachi Gold finally provided an update regarding the progress of its Magistral mill and tailings project in Mexico, IsoEnergy announced a maiden independent mineral resource estimate for the Hurricane uranium deposit on Larocque East and Caledonia Mining reported record gold production from the Blanket mine in Zimbabwe as of June 30, 2022 for Q2 of 20,091 ounces, a quarterly record.