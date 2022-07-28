Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022
PR Newswire
28.07.2022 | 16:52
88 Leser
Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): CICPE - Asia-Pacific's Biggest Consumer Products Expo - Kicks Off in China's Hainan Free Trade Port

HAIKOU, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (Hainan Expo) opened its doors on July 26 in Haikou City, the capital of southern China'sHainan Province. Drawing in over 2,800 brands representing over 60 countries, this year's Hainan Expo aims to be an expo of firsts, with many exhibitors making their first showing and a number of products debuting over the coming days. Over 100 thousand visitors have attended the expo over the past two days.

Attendees enter the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo, which officially opened in Haikou, the capital of southern China's Hainan Province, on July 26. (Photo/Liu Yang)

Since opening, visitors have jostled to get a look at the high-end consumer goods and one-off designs on display from both Chinese domestic and international companies. Dell launched new offerings for each of their laptop ranges. The environmentally conscious Chinese jeweler GAONAS displayed a unique piece "The Miner's Tear" which reflects the Expo themes of environmental protection and sustainable development.

The French pavilion at the 2nd CICPE. (Photo/Li Hao)