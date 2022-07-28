OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Annual General Meeting 2022 Results
PR Newswire
London, July 28
28 July 2022
Oxford Instruments plc
Annual General Meeting 2022 results
The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX, on 28 July 2022 at 11am.
All resolutions were decided on a show of hands and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).
The number of proxy votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.
|Resolution
|Votes for
|%
|Votes against
|%
|Total votes cast (excluding withheld)
|% of issued share capital voted*
|Votes withheld**
|1. To receive the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
|45,545,789
|99.78
|98,583
|0.22
|45,644,372
|79.13
|172,519
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|45,101,685
|98.45
|712,185
|1.55
|45,813,870
|79.43
|3,021
|3. To declare a final dividend
|45,816,764
|99.99
|25
|0.01
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|4. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company
|43,035,926
|94.16
|2,669,208
|5.84
|45,705,134
|79.24
|111,757
|5. To re-elect Ian Barkshire as a director of the Company
|45,816,168
|99.99
|621
|0.01
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|6. To re-elect Gavin Hill as a director of the Company
|45,816,168
|99.99
|621
|0.01
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|7. To re-elect Richard Friend as a director of the Company
|45,655,382
|99.65
|161,407
|0.35
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|8. To elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company
|45,544,564
|99.99
|1,390
|0.01
|45,545,954
|78.96
|270,937
|9. To re-elect Mary Waldner as a director of the Company
|45,653,791
|99.64
|162,998
|0.36
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|10. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company
|44,505,258
|97.14
|1,311,530
|2.86
|45,816,788
|79.43
|103
|11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company
|45,813,202
|99.99
|3,587
|0.01
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration
|45,816,242
|99.99
|547
|0.01
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|13. To authorise political donations and expenditure
|45,393,097
|99.08
|423,692
|0.92
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|14. To authorise the Board to allot shares
|45,759,174
|99.88
|56,965
|0.12
|45,816,139
|79.43
|752
|15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights ***
|45,809,787
|99.98
|6,902
|0.02
|45,816,689
|79.43
|202
|16. To authorise the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights ***
|45,492,280
|99.29
|324,509
|0.71
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
|17. To authorise the purchase of own shares ***
|45,536,329
|99.40
|274,300
|0.60
|45,810,629
|79.42
|6,262
|18. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice ***
|45,668,641
|99.68
|148,148
|0.32
|45,816,789
|79.43
|102
* For all resolutions, as at close of business on 26 July 2022, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,681,478 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.
** Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.
*** Indicates a special resolution.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.
LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448