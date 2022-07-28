Anzeige
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Annual General Meeting 2022 Results

PR Newswire

London, July 28

28 July 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2022 results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Tubney Woods, Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX13 5QX, on 28 July 2022 at 11am.

All resolutions were decided on a show of hands and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of proxy votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

ResolutionVotes for%Votes against%Total votes cast (excluding withheld)% of issued share capital voted*Votes withheld**
1. To receive the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements45,545,78999.78 98,583 0.22 45,644,372 79.13 172,519
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report45,101,68598.45 712,185 1.55 45,813,870 79.43 3,021
3. To declare a final dividend45,816,76499.99 25 0.01 45,816,789 79.43 102
4. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company43,035,92694.162,669,208 5.84 45,705,134 79.24 111,757
5. To re-elect Ian Barkshire as a director of the Company45,816,16899.99 621 0.0145,816,789 79.43 102
6. To re-elect Gavin Hill as a director of the Company45,816,16899.99 621 0.0145,816,789 79.43 102
7. To re-elect Richard Friend as a director of the Company45,655,38299.65 161,407 0.3545,816,789 79.43 102
8. To elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company45,544,56499.99 1,390 0.0145,545,954 78.96 270,937
9. To re-elect Mary Waldner as a director of the Company45,653,79199.64 162,998 0.3645,816,789 79.43 102
10. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company44,505,25897.141,311,530 2.8645,816,788 79.43 103
11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company45,813,20299.99 3,587 0.01 45,816,789 79.43 102
12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration45,816,24299.99 547 0.01 45,816,789 79.43 102
13. To authorise political donations and expenditure45,393,09799.08 423,692 0.92 45,816,789 79.43 102
14. To authorise the Board to allot shares45,759,17499.88 56,965 0.12 45,816,139 79.43 752
15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights ***45,809,78799.98 6,902 0.02 45,816,689 79.43 202
16. To authorise the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights ***45,492,28099.29 324,509 0.71 45,816,789 79.43 102
17. To authorise the purchase of own shares ***45,536,32999.40 274,300 0.60 45,810,629 79.42 6,262
18. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice ***45,668,64199.68 148,148 0.32 45,816,789 79.43 102

* For all resolutions, as at close of business on 26 July 2022, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,681,478 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

** Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.

*** Indicates a special resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448

© 2022 PR Newswire
