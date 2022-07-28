At 3.50% CAGR, Global Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market Size & Share Will Hit US$ 2246.34 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global hydraulic gear pumps market was worth USD 1827.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 2246.34 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.50% over the forecast period.

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: Overview

Hydraulic gear pumps convert mechanical energy into hydraulic energy in a fluid. The pump moves fluid due to the spinning of the gear, which creates a vacuum at the inlet. The liquid is pushed via the gears. The mechanical energy generated by the gears' revolution raises the fluid pressure at the discharge. Hydraulic gear pumps work with a wide range of construction machinery. Hydraulic gear pumps are used to move fluids throughout a system because the mechanical clearances between the gears are so minimal. The hydraulic fluid is driven toward the discharge point as the gears revolve. Hydraulic gear pumps are commonly used in earth moving equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, and construction equipment. The construction business is expected to rise as urbanization accelerates in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina. Rapid residential sector expansion to satisfy the rising demand for urban living spaces, particularly in fast-growing economies, is also strengthening the construction industry, driving sales of a variety of construction equipment, including hydraulic gear pumps. Because hydraulic pumps are used to generate power in automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles, the growth of the automobile industry increases the demand for hydraulic gear pumps. Furthermore, the hydraulic gear pump market is likely to be driven by infrastructure upgrades, a rising renewable energy sector, and an increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions to meet rigorous government laws for environmental protection all over the world. However, the high cost of producing hydraulic gear pumps is likely to stifle market expansion throughout the projection period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.50 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market was valued at approximately USD 1827.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 2246.34 million by 2028.

North America dominated the global hydraulic gear pumps market in 2021 due to increasing agricultural & construction activity and increased investment in construction.

Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in hydraulic gear pumps market because wastewater treatment has expanded significantly in countries like China, India, and Japan.

operational inefficiency compared to more sophisticated competitors on the market, end users are switching to alternative pump solutions like hydraulic gear pumps to meet changing customer demands worldwide.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market By Product Type (External Gear Pump and Internal Gear Pump), By Operating Pressure (Less Than 100 Bar, 100-300 Bar and Above 300 Bar) By Application (Transmission/Clutches, Electrohydraulic Powered Steering, Hybrid Propulsion and Lifting Application), By Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: Growth Drivers

Rising urbanization in emerging economies is likely to pave the way for global market growth.

The rapid urbanization and development of significant developing nations like China and India is propelling the growth of the hydraulic pumps sector. Many nations are experiencing rapid industrialization as a result of the growing urban population. As a result, consumer demands and product availability have increased, which has had an impact on the growth of end-use sectors. The overall expansion of end-use industries has directly impacted the demand for hydraulic pumps.

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: Restraints

Increased automation in industries may hamper the global market growth.

In recent years, factory automation has steadily gained popularity. The construction equipment business uses intelligent machines to boost industrial output and make it more economical and energy-efficient. However, due to its operational inefficiency compared to more sophisticated competitors on the market, end users are switching to alternative pump solutions like hydraulic gear pumps to meet changing customer demands worldwide. Because of this, it is anticipated that the demand for hydraulic gear pumps would be constrained as more alternative pumping technologies, such as piston pumps, are used.

Global Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: Segmentation

The global hydraulic gear pumps market is segregated on the basis of product type, operating pressure, application, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the market is bifurcated into external gear pump and internal gear pump. Among these, the external gear pump segment dominated the market in 2021. An external gear pump makes use of two identical gears that are mesh-meshed side by side. One of the gears is driven by a motor, and it then drives the other gear, which drives the idle (driven) gear. A shaft with bearings on both sides of the gear supports each gear individually. Consequently, the construction industry finds it more valuable.

Based on operating pressure, the market is divided into less than 100 bar, 100-300 bar, and above 300 bar. Among these, the 100-300 bar segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on application, the market is divided into transmission/clutches, electrohydraulic powered steering, hybrid propulsion and lifting applications. Over the forecast period, the lifting application is expected to develop fastest.

The distribution channel bifurcates the market into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Over the forecast period, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast timeline. A company that manufactures parts and equipment that another manufacturer might sell is known as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), sometimes known as value-added resellers, supply the parts for another company's final goods (VAR). For example, engineering technology services offers original equipment manufacturer (OEM) hydraulic gear pumps and motors for machinery used in industrial applications.

List of Key Players in Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market:

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. Kg

Bosch Rexroth AG

Sapricon Hydraulic Industries

Eaton Corporation Plc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Dynamatic Technologies Limited

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

HYDAC

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Gemma Automotive.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1827.4 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2246.34 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.50 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. Kg, Bosch Rexroth AG, Sapricon Hydraulic Industries, Eaton Corporation Plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Limited, Bucher Hydraulics GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp, Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A., HYDAC, Daikin Industries Ltd., and Gemma Automotive. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5540

Recent Developments

In June 2019 , Questas Group, a business created more than 20 years ago that offers hydraulic, irrigation, pump, and engine solutions to the mining, construction, agricultural, and general industrial sectors, reached an investment agreement with Allegro Funds.

, Questas Group, a business created more than 20 years ago that offers hydraulic, irrigation, pump, and engine solutions to the mining, construction, agricultural, and general industrial sectors, reached an investment agreement with Allegro Funds. In April 2020 , the Gardner Denver VX Hydraulic Fracturing Pump Fluid End was a new, cost-effective, next-generation fluid end from Gardner Denver High-Pressure Solutions (VX). For use with GD-2500Q hydraulic fracturing pumps, the lightweight VX has been developed to replace the Gardner Denver SGWS fluid end, which is bigger and heavier.

Regional Dominance:

Increasing agricultural and construction activity likely to help North America dominate the global market.

North America dominated the global hydraulic gear pumps market in 2021 due to increasing agricultural & construction activity and increased investment in construction. The specific activities included building infrastructure and extensively using hydraulic pumps to extract metals and minerals. Additionally, there has been a rise in demand for the shale gas production technique known as hydraulic fracturing. Supporting government actions by these governments may also draw international players to these nations, thus affecting the opportunities for the region above.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in hydraulic gear pumps market because wastewater treatment has expanded significantly in countries like China, India, and Japan. The increased investments in construction projects in emerging nations, particularly those in Southeast Asia, is another factor driving the region's growth. In addition, the market for these pumps has new opportunities thanks to the rising popularity of renewable energy in various Asia-Pacific countries.

Global Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market is segmented as follows:

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

External Gear Pump

Internal Gear Pump

Operating Pressure

Less Than 100 Bar

100-300 Bar

Above 300 Bar

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Transmission/Clutches

Electrohydraulic Powered Steering

Hybrid Propulsion

Lifting Application

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

