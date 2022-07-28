Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Highlights Q2 2022:

› Revenue was USD 188.8 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 180-190 million, up 17% year-on-year (YoY) and up 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

› Strong growth and continuously strong demand across all key end markets

› EBITDA margin of 22.5%, within the 20-24% guidance

› EBITDA was USD 42.5 million, down 2% YoY and up 3% QoQ

› EBIT was USD 24.0 million, down 2% YoY and up 8% QoQ

Outlook:

› Q3 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of USD 182-192 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 20-24%. This guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.02 USD/Euro.

› Management adjusts the full-year guidance to revenues in the range of USD 750-790 million and an EBITDA margin in the range of 22-25%. The full-year guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.06 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q2 y-o-y

growth Automotive 40.8 65.4 83.5 82.8 81.5 83.8 89.7 98.3 19% Industrial 23.9 27.3 32.4 35.2 38.3 39.7 41.4 42.5 21% Medical 7.7 12.0 8.7 10.4 14.3 14.5 13.7 13.9 34% Subtotal core business 72.3 104.7 124.6 128.4 134.1 138.0 144.9 154.7 20% 75.2% 77.1% 80.1% 79.8% 79.3% 80.1% 81.1% 81.9% CCC1 23.7 30.9 30.6 32.4 34.7 34.0 32.5 33.6 4% Others 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.3 1.2 0.6 Total revenues 96.1 135.9 155.4 161.0 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 17%

1 Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q2 y-o-y

growth CMOS 81.1 115.0 134.9 137.5 141.8 144.2 148.6 156.3 14% MEMS 9.8 14.6 14.4 16.2 17.4 17.5 17.9 19.8 22% Silicon carbide 5.2 6.3 6.1 7.2 9.9 10.6 12.1 12.8 78% Total revenues 96.1 135.9 155.4 161.0 169.1 172.3 178.7 188.8 17%

Business development

In the second quarter, X-FAB generated revenues amounting to USD 188.8 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 180-190 million, up 17% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter.

Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical reached USD 154.7 million, up 20% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter. Their share in the Group's total revenues further increased to 82%.

X-FAB recorded strong double-digit growth in the second quarter across all its key end markets and achieved record revenues in the automotive as well as industrial business. Revenues were supported by a favorable product mix, price increases as well as growth in quantities produced, reflecting the focus on increasing wafer output amidst the persisting chip shortage, but also the accelerating demand driven by the transition to electric vehicles and green energy. Silicon carbide (SiC) revenues continued to grow strongly in the second quarter amounting to USD 12.8 million, up 78% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter. In addition, the successful ramp up in volume production of X-FAB's automotive 180nm technology at X-FAB France contributed to the automotive growth of the second quarter. This brought the share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies up to 52% while the legacy business further decreased, in line with targets.

In the second quarter, X-FAB's CCC business (Consumer, Communication Computer) recorded revenues of USD 33.6 million, up 4% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter.

Prototyping revenues in the second quarter came in at USD 20.5 million, flat year-on-year and down 17% quarter-on-quarter. This is mainly due to several customer-specific projects having reached production milestone, and thus, now being accounted as volume production revenues.

Demand continued to be strong throughout the past quarter. This is however not reflected in second quarter bookings, which totaled at USD 162.6 million compared to USD 239.3 million in the previous quarter. In light of ongoing negotiations relating to price increases as well as long-term agreements with customers, X-FAB had paused accepting firm orders for 2023 until commercial conditions are fixed. Progress is being made to achieve the target to cover about 70% of X-FAB's business with long-term agreements.

Due to persistently high demand, the allocation of capacity had to be continued throughout the quarter and X-FAB remains in close contact with its customers to agree on minimum quantities required to ensure supply chain stability on the customers' side.

Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q2 y-o-y

growth Automotive Prototyping 3.0 3.5 3.6 5.0 4.1 38% Production 79.8 78.0 80.2 84.8 94.2 18% Industrial Prototyping 10.3 12.9 11.5 11.0 9.2 -11% Production 24.9 25.4 28.2 30.4 33.3 34% Medical Prototyping 2.9 4.1 4.0 3.1 1.6 -45% Production 7.5 10.2 10.6 10.7 12.4 64% CCC Prototyping 4.1 4.8 4.5 4.3 5.0 21% Production 28.3 29.9 29.5 28.2 28.6 1%

Operations update

Operational excellence and productivity improvements continued to be a primary focus at all manufacturing sites to meet the customers' demand. The delivery of new equipment as well as the ongoing activities to have them installed and qualified were key to eliminate production bottlenecks and increase wafer output.

X-FAB proceeded with its capacity expansion program across all sites to prepare for the expected long-term growth and kicked off a major expansion project at X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia. In line with the high demand for the automotive 180nm technology, X-FAB plans to invest more than USD 500 million over the next three years to significantly increase manufacturing capacity of this technology platform. Once the investment is completed, the site's processing capacity will increase by about 50%.

Full-year capital expenditures are expected to come in at around USD 200 million. In the second quarter, they totaled USD 36.8 million, down 25% from the previous quarter. This is partially due to the longer than expected delivery schedules for equipment due to current tight supply chains. Thanks to the risk mitigation measures that X-FAB has put in place to ensure a reliable supply of raw materials, there were no supply bottlenecks impacting X-FAB's production in the second quarter.

X-FAB also continued to expand capacities for SiC processing as well as SiC epitaxy, thus responding to the accelerating demand. Quarterly SiC bookings came in at USD 14.8 million, up 21% year-on-year and down 31% quarter-on-quarter following an extraordinarily strong previous quarter. The development of standard SiC process blocks, which allow customers to benefit from faster technology releases and a reduced time-to-market, keeps drawing interest from new customers, resulting in a marked increase of X-FAB's SiC customer base.

Financial update

Second quarter EBITDA was USD 42.5 million with an EBITDA margin of 22.5%, within the guided 20-24%. Despite strong revenue growth, the EBITDA margin went down 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. Rising costs continued to put some pressure on margins. Additionally, there was an exceptional item concerning the award of an arbitration between X-FAB and a supplier. X-FAB made a provision for a portion of the award. This relates to interest payments in the amount of USD 12.4 million in the finance result as well as legal fees of USD 1.4 million in the general administrative expenses.

In absolute terms, EBITDA was up 3% quarter-on-quarter and down 2% year-on-year due to a favorable one-off effect in the second quarter last year related to USD 6.5 million received in the context of a Covid-19-related government support scheme. Excluding this, the EBITDA increased 15% year-on-year.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter amounted to USD 250.8 million, down 3% compared to the previous quarter end.

With a share of Euro-denominated sales amounting to 42% during the second quarter, the current weakness of the Euro had a negative impact on revenues. At a constant US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate of 1.20 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, revenues of the second quarter would have been USD 10.5 million higher and EBITDA margin would have been 22.5%.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "In the current economic environment that is marked by a high level of uncertainty, I am very glad about the business X-FAB is in. We continue to see an unprecedented strong demand for our technologies, which is mainly driven by the accelerating electrification. This holds particularly true for the automotive market, where X-FAB has a strong presence. I would like to thank all X-FAB employees for being strongly engaged to maintain production lines running at full steam despite the challenges arising from Covid-19-related higher absence rates as well as increased logistical challenges."

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises BV/SRL, represented by Jos Briers, has confirmed that the audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's second quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PYG6B3TET.

The conference call will be available for replay for ten days following the event. Please call +1 617 801 6888 and enter the following passcode: 79065081.

The third quarter 2022 results will be communicated on October 27, 2022.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2022 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Revenue 188,832 160,955 178,664 367,495 316,375 Revenues in USD in 58 66 59 59 67 Revenues in EUR in 42 33 40 41 33 Cost of sales -142,870 -119,230 -135,422 -278,292 -239,649 Gross Profit 45,962 41,725 43,241 89,203 76,726 Gross Profit margin in % 24.3 25.9 24.2 24.3 24.3 Research and development expenses -9,920 -8,692 -10,759 -20,679 -17,174 Selling expenses -1,968 -2,008 -2,149 -4,117 -4,127 General and administrative expenses -10,495 -7,649 -8,732 -19,226 -15,800 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 187 668 292 478 1,295 Other income and other expenses 257 559 331 588 714 Operating profit 24,023 24,602 22,223 46,247 41,635 Finance income 8,585 3,470 7,092 15,677 7,753 Finance costs -24,153 -3,104 -8,490 -32,643 -10,271 Net financial result -15,567 366 -1,398 -16,966 -2,518 Profit before tax 8,456 24,968 20,825 29,281 39,117 Income tax -1,539 1,769 -1,450 -2,988 395 Profit for the period 6,917 26,737 19,375 26,293 39,512 Operating profit (EBIT) 24,023 24,602 22,223 46,247 41,635 Depreciation 18,442 18,718 18,808 37,250 37,269 EBITDA 42,465 43,320 41,031 83,496 78,903 EBITDA margin in % 22.5 26.9 23.0 22.7 24.9 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.05 0.20 0.15 0.20 0.30 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.06719 1.20429 1.12305 1.09491 1.20528

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2021

unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2021 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 397,012 325,812 340,670 Investment properties 8,070 8,265 8,310 Intangible assets 6,227 4,807 4,034 Other non-current assets 8 48 28 Deferred tax assets 45,143 33,223 45,645 Total non-current assets 456,459 372,156 398,687 Current assets Inventories 198,427 162,235 181,014 Trade and other receivables 90,472 66,994 73,689 Other assets 49,473 48,641 43,354 Cash and cash equivalents 250,828 205,109 290,187 Total current assets 589,200 482,979 588,244 TOTAL ASSETS 1,045,659 855,135 986,931 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -9,598 -80,465 -36,154 Cumulative translation adjustment 123 -594 -559 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 771,209 699,626 743,971 Non-controlling interests 368 341 365 Total equity 771,576 699,967 744,335 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 33,697 34,899 39,916 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 3,996 4,241 5,686 Total non-current liabilities 37,693 39,140 45,602 Current liabilities Trade payables 43,157 26,809 41,364 Current loans and borrowings 105,040 24,321 87,114 Other current liabilities and provisions 88,192 64,898 68,515 Total current liabilities 236,389 116,029 196,993 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,045,659 855,135 986,931

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2022 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Income before taxes 8,456 24,968 20,825 29,281 39,117 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 36,295 12,079 20,944 57,239 33,670 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 18,442 18,718 18,808 37,250 37,269 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -841 -848 -874 -1,715 -1,689 Interest income and expenses (net) 13,015 -117 183 13,198 -240 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -19 -280 -158 -177 -392 Other non-cash transactions (net) 5,698 -5,393 2,985 8,683 -1,277 Changes in working capital: -21,335 -12,864 -32,183 -53,518 -33,059 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -15,479 -943 -8,637 -24,115 -12,236 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses -918 -6,055 -5,799 -6,717 -11,554 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -3,062 -6,055 -14,349 -17,411 -8,524 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -3,341 -126 -2,014 -5,356 400 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 1,466 316 -1,384 82 -1,144 Income taxes (paid)/received -108 -14 -107 -215 -1,747 Cash Flow from operating activities 23,308 24,169 9,479 32,787 37,981 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -36,760 -14,216 -48,847 -85,606 -23,917 Payments for loan investments to related parties -35 -38 -114 -148 -129 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 62 45 98 160 125 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 64 285 164 228 402 Interest received 275 468 237 512 938 Cash Flow used in investing activities -36,393 -13,456 -48,462 -84,855 -22,582

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2022 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2022 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2021 unaudited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 15,281 4,479 7,261 22,542 4,479 Repayment of loans and borrowings -1,367 -4,231 -2,803 -4,170 -11,850 Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 7,723 7,723 0 Payments of lease installments -1,258 -1,529 -1,759 -3,017 -2,702 Interest paid -432 -350 -139 -571 -698 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 -11 -11 -12 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities 12,224 -1,630 10,271 22,495 -10,783 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -7,581 217 -2,205 -9,786 -5,374 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -861 9,083 -28,712 -29,573 4,617 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 259,271 195,810 290,187 290,187 205,867 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 250,828 205,109 259,271 250,828 205,109

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005712/en/

Contacts:

X-FAB Press Contact

Uta Steinbrecher

Investor Relations

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

+49-361-427-6489

uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com