Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Highlights Q2 2022:
› Revenue was USD 188.8 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 180-190 million, up 17% year-on-year (YoY) and up 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
› Strong growth and continuously strong demand across all key end markets
› EBITDA margin of 22.5%, within the 20-24% guidance
› EBITDA was USD 42.5 million, down 2% YoY and up 3% QoQ
› EBIT was USD 24.0 million, down 2% YoY and up 8% QoQ
Outlook:
› Q3 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of USD 182-192 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 20-24%. This guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.02 USD/Euro.
› Management adjusts the full-year guidance to revenues in the range of USD 750-790 million and an EBITDA margin in the range of 22-25%. The full-year guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.06 USD/Euro.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q2 y-o-y
Automotive
40.8
65.4
83.5
82.8
81.5
83.8
89.7
98.3
19%
Industrial
23.9
27.3
32.4
35.2
38.3
39.7
41.4
42.5
21%
Medical
7.7
12.0
8.7
10.4
14.3
14.5
13.7
13.9
34%
Subtotal core business
72.3
104.7
124.6
128.4
134.1
138.0
144.9
154.7
20%
75.2%
77.1%
80.1%
79.8%
79.3%
80.1%
81.1%
81.9%
CCC1
23.7
30.9
30.6
32.4
34.7
34.0
32.5
33.6
4%
Others
0.1
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.3
0.3
1.2
0.6
Total revenues
96.1
135.9
155.4
161.0
169.1
172.3
178.7
188.8
17%
1 Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q2 y-o-y
CMOS
81.1
115.0
134.9
137.5
141.8
144.2
148.6
156.3
14%
MEMS
9.8
14.6
14.4
16.2
17.4
17.5
17.9
19.8
22%
Silicon carbide
5.2
6.3
6.1
7.2
9.9
10.6
12.1
12.8
78%
Total revenues
96.1
135.9
155.4
161.0
169.1
172.3
178.7
188.8
17%
Business development
In the second quarter, X-FAB generated revenues amounting to USD 188.8 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 180-190 million, up 17% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter.
Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical reached USD 154.7 million, up 20% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter. Their share in the Group's total revenues further increased to 82%.
X-FAB recorded strong double-digit growth in the second quarter across all its key end markets and achieved record revenues in the automotive as well as industrial business. Revenues were supported by a favorable product mix, price increases as well as growth in quantities produced, reflecting the focus on increasing wafer output amidst the persisting chip shortage, but also the accelerating demand driven by the transition to electric vehicles and green energy. Silicon carbide (SiC) revenues continued to grow strongly in the second quarter amounting to USD 12.8 million, up 78% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter. In addition, the successful ramp up in volume production of X-FAB's automotive 180nm technology at X-FAB France contributed to the automotive growth of the second quarter. This brought the share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies up to 52% while the legacy business further decreased, in line with targets.
In the second quarter, X-FAB's CCC business (Consumer, Communication Computer) recorded revenues of USD 33.6 million, up 4% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter.
Prototyping revenues in the second quarter came in at USD 20.5 million, flat year-on-year and down 17% quarter-on-quarter. This is mainly due to several customer-specific projects having reached production milestone, and thus, now being accounted as volume production revenues.
Demand continued to be strong throughout the past quarter. This is however not reflected in second quarter bookings, which totaled at USD 162.6 million compared to USD 239.3 million in the previous quarter. In light of ongoing negotiations relating to price increases as well as long-term agreements with customers, X-FAB had paused accepting firm orders for 2023 until commercial conditions are fixed. Progress is being made to achieve the target to cover about 70% of X-FAB's business with long-term agreements.
Due to persistently high demand, the allocation of capacity had to be continued throughout the quarter and X-FAB remains in close contact with its customers to agree on minimum quantities required to ensure supply chain stability on the customers' side.
Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q2 y-o-y
Automotive
Prototyping
3.0
3.5
3.6
5.0
4.1
38%
Production
79.8
78.0
80.2
84.8
94.2
18%
Industrial
Prototyping
10.3
12.9
11.5
11.0
9.2
-11%
Production
24.9
25.4
28.2
30.4
33.3
34%
Medical
Prototyping
2.9
4.1
4.0
3.1
1.6
-45%
Production
7.5
10.2
10.6
10.7
12.4
64%
CCC
Prototyping
4.1
4.8
4.5
4.3
5.0
21%
Production
28.3
29.9
29.5
28.2
28.6
1%
Operations update
Operational excellence and productivity improvements continued to be a primary focus at all manufacturing sites to meet the customers' demand. The delivery of new equipment as well as the ongoing activities to have them installed and qualified were key to eliminate production bottlenecks and increase wafer output.
X-FAB proceeded with its capacity expansion program across all sites to prepare for the expected long-term growth and kicked off a major expansion project at X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia. In line with the high demand for the automotive 180nm technology, X-FAB plans to invest more than USD 500 million over the next three years to significantly increase manufacturing capacity of this technology platform. Once the investment is completed, the site's processing capacity will increase by about 50%.
Full-year capital expenditures are expected to come in at around USD 200 million. In the second quarter, they totaled USD 36.8 million, down 25% from the previous quarter. This is partially due to the longer than expected delivery schedules for equipment due to current tight supply chains. Thanks to the risk mitigation measures that X-FAB has put in place to ensure a reliable supply of raw materials, there were no supply bottlenecks impacting X-FAB's production in the second quarter.
X-FAB also continued to expand capacities for SiC processing as well as SiC epitaxy, thus responding to the accelerating demand. Quarterly SiC bookings came in at USD 14.8 million, up 21% year-on-year and down 31% quarter-on-quarter following an extraordinarily strong previous quarter. The development of standard SiC process blocks, which allow customers to benefit from faster technology releases and a reduced time-to-market, keeps drawing interest from new customers, resulting in a marked increase of X-FAB's SiC customer base.
Financial update
Second quarter EBITDA was USD 42.5 million with an EBITDA margin of 22.5%, within the guided 20-24%. Despite strong revenue growth, the EBITDA margin went down 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous quarter. Rising costs continued to put some pressure on margins. Additionally, there was an exceptional item concerning the award of an arbitration between X-FAB and a supplier. X-FAB made a provision for a portion of the award. This relates to interest payments in the amount of USD 12.4 million in the finance result as well as legal fees of USD 1.4 million in the general administrative expenses.
In absolute terms, EBITDA was up 3% quarter-on-quarter and down 2% year-on-year due to a favorable one-off effect in the second quarter last year related to USD 6.5 million received in the context of a Covid-19-related government support scheme. Excluding this, the EBITDA increased 15% year-on-year.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter amounted to USD 250.8 million, down 3% compared to the previous quarter end.
With a share of Euro-denominated sales amounting to 42% during the second quarter, the current weakness of the Euro had a negative impact on revenues. At a constant US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate of 1.20 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, revenues of the second quarter would have been USD 10.5 million higher and EBITDA margin would have been 22.5%.
Management comments
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "In the current economic environment that is marked by a high level of uncertainty, I am very glad about the business X-FAB is in. We continue to see an unprecedented strong demand for our technologies, which is mainly driven by the accelerating electrification. This holds particularly true for the automotive market, where X-FAB has a strong presence. I would like to thank all X-FAB employees for being strongly engaged to maintain production lines running at full steam despite the challenges arising from Covid-19-related higher absence rates as well as increased logistical challenges."
Procedures of the independent auditor
The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises BV/SRL, represented by Jos Briers, has confirmed that the audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
The third quarter 2022 results will be communicated on October 27, 2022.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Revenue
188,832
160,955
178,664
367,495
316,375
Revenues in USD in
58
66
59
59
67
Revenues in EUR in
42
33
40
41
33
Cost of sales
-142,870
-119,230
-135,422
-278,292
-239,649
Gross Profit
45,962
41,725
43,241
89,203
76,726
Gross Profit margin in %
24.3
25.9
24.2
24.3
24.3
Research and development expenses
-9,920
-8,692
-10,759
-20,679
-17,174
Selling expenses
-1,968
-2,008
-2,149
-4,117
-4,127
General and administrative expenses
-10,495
-7,649
-8,732
-19,226
-15,800
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
187
668
292
478
1,295
Other income and other expenses
257
559
331
588
714
Operating profit
24,023
24,602
22,223
46,247
41,635
Finance income
8,585
3,470
7,092
15,677
7,753
Finance costs
-24,153
-3,104
-8,490
-32,643
-10,271
Net financial result
-15,567
366
-1,398
-16,966
-2,518
Profit before tax
8,456
24,968
20,825
29,281
39,117
Income tax
-1,539
1,769
-1,450
-2,988
395
Profit for the period
6,917
26,737
19,375
26,293
39,512
Operating profit (EBIT)
24,023
24,602
22,223
46,247
41,635
Depreciation
18,442
18,718
18,808
37,250
37,269
EBITDA
42,465
43,320
41,031
83,496
78,903
EBITDA margin in %
22.5
26.9
23.0
22.7
24.9
Earnings per share at the end of period
0.05
0.20
0.15
0.20
0.30
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.06719
1.20429
1.12305
1.09491
1.20528
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
unaudited
Quarter ended
Year ended
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
397,012
325,812
340,670
Investment properties
8,070
8,265
8,310
Intangible assets
6,227
4,807
4,034
Other non-current assets
8
48
28
Deferred tax assets
45,143
33,223
45,645
Total non-current assets
456,459
372,156
398,687
Current assets
Inventories
198,427
162,235
181,014
Trade and other receivables
90,472
66,994
73,689
Other assets
49,473
48,641
43,354
Cash and cash equivalents
250,828
205,109
290,187
Total current assets
589,200
482,979
588,244
TOTAL ASSETS
1,045,659
855,135
986,931
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
-9,598
-80,465
-36,154
Cumulative translation adjustment
123
-594
-559
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
771,209
699,626
743,971
Non-controlling interests
368
341
365
Total equity
771,576
699,967
744,335
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
33,697
34,899
39,916
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
3,996
4,241
5,686
Total non-current liabilities
37,693
39,140
45,602
Current liabilities
Trade payables
43,157
26,809
41,364
Current loans and borrowings
105,040
24,321
87,114
Other current liabilities and provisions
88,192
64,898
68,515
Total current liabilities
236,389
116,029
196,993
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,045,659
855,135
986,931
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
8,456
24,968
20,825
29,281
39,117
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
36,295
12,079
20,944
57,239
33,670
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
18,442
18,718
18,808
37,250
37,269
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-841
-848
-874
-1,715
-1,689
Interest income and expenses (net)
13,015
-117
183
13,198
-240
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-19
-280
-158
-177
-392
Other non-cash transactions (net)
5,698
-5,393
2,985
8,683
-1,277
Changes in working capital:
-21,335
-12,864
-32,183
-53,518
-33,059
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-15,479
-943
-8,637
-24,115
-12,236
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
-918
-6,055
-5,799
-6,717
-11,554
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-3,062
-6,055
-14,349
-17,411
-8,524
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
-3,341
-126
-2,014
-5,356
400
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
1,466
316
-1,384
82
-1,144
Income taxes (paid)/received
-108
-14
-107
-215
-1,747
Cash Flow from operating activities
23,308
24,169
9,479
32,787
37,981
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
-36,760
-14,216
-48,847
-85,606
-23,917
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-35
-38
-114
-148
-129
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
62
45
98
160
125
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
64
285
164
228
402
Interest received
275
468
237
512
938
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-36,393
-13,456
-48,462
-84,855
-22,582
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
15,281
4,479
7,261
22,542
4,479
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-1,367
-4,231
-2,803
-4,170
-11,850
Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements
0
0
7,723
7,723
0
Payments of lease installments
-1,258
-1,529
-1,759
-3,017
-2,702
Interest paid
-432
-350
-139
-571
-698
Distribution to non-controlling interests
0
0
-11
-11
-12
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
12,224
-1,630
10,271
22,495
-10,783
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
-7,581
217
-2,205
-9,786
-5,374
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
-861
9,083
-28,712
-29,573
4,617
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
259,271
195,810
290,187
290,187
205,867
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
250,828
205,109
259,271
250,828
205,109
