The "United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Vehicle Type (Economy, Executive, Luxury), By Channel (Online, Offline), By Type (Self Driven, Chauffer Driven), By End Use (Local, Airport, Outstation), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom car rental market is projected to register growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Advancements in the car hire mobile applications, internet-based services, location-based fare adjustments, easy user interface coupled with rapidly increasing online service providers are contributing the growth of United Kingdom car rental market.

Entry of new market players in the rental services market and expanding car rental service are some of the factors supporting the growth of United Kingdom car rental market in the coming years. Rise in the trend of on-demand transportation services and low rate of car ownership among millennials are some of the factors supporting the growth of United Kingdom car rental market.

The United Kingdom car rental market is segmented by vehicle type, channel, type, end use, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on vehicle type, the market is further segmented into economy, executive, and luxury. Economy vehicles segment are anticipated to hold the largest share in the United Kingdom car rental market owing to their increased adoption for making short distance travels. Surge in demand for leisure traveling may contribute to the fast growth of the luxury car segment in the coming years.

Major companies in the United Kingdom car rental market are Lex Autolease Ltd., Alphabet (GB) Ltd, Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK Ltd., LeasePlan UK Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group, Avis Budget Group Inc., Hertz UK Ltd., Sixt SE, Dollar Rent A Car, Inc., Green Motion International, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom car rental market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom car rental market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom car rental market based on vehicle type, channel, type, end use, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom car rental market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom car rental market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom car rental market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom car rental market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom car rental market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom car rental market.

Lex Autolease Ltd.

Alphabet (GB) Ltd

Enterprise Rent-A-Car UK Ltd

LeasePlan UK Ltd

Europcar Mobility Group

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Hertz UK Ltd

SIXT SE

Dollar Rent A Car, Inc.,

Green Motion International

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Vehicle Type:

Economy

Executive

Luxury

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Channel:

Online

Offline

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Type:

Self-Driven

Chauffer Driven

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By End Use:

Local

Airport

Outstation

United Kingdom Car Rental Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

