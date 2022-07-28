DJ Charwood Energy: Terreal chooses Charwood Energy to source green gas and reduce its carbon impact

Terreal, a major European player in clay building materials, and Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customised biomass energy solutions, announce they have signed a memorandum of understanding for supplying syngas (synthesis gas) to Terreal.

Terreal develops innovative solutions for the construction industry through four core businesses: roofing, solar, structure, and facade decoration. The Group's annual revenue is 699 million euros, and it has 3,450 employees worldwide.

Terreal uses natural gas to manufacture its products (clay firing at around 1,000°C), operating 24 hours a day, 340 days a year.

Terreal is committed to a roadmap aimed at cutting its carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. In addition to prioritising actions on energy efficiency, Terreal aims to replace the use of natural gas with alternative energies.

Terreal has signed a memorandum of understanding with Charwood Energy for the development of a syngas production plant at its manufacturing site in Colomiers, France. This project aims to replace a significant portion of the natural gas used by the site with decarbonised syngas from biomass.

Olivier Butel, Terreal's Industrial Director, stated: "This development, launched with the support and expertise of Charwood Energy, is fundamental to reducing the carbon footprint of our products. With Charwood Energy we are opening up a path to decarbonisation that we intend to roll out across the Group."

Adrien Haller, CEO and founder of Charwood Energy added: "We are very proud to support Terreal in reducing its carbon footprint by replacing a portion of its fossil natural gas consumption with renewable gas. This partnership illustrates Terreal's desire, alongside many other industrial players, to actively participate in the decarbonisation of our economies and thus meet the challenges of global warming."

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of EUR4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of EUR1 million (23% of revenue). With the market driven by environmental, regulatory and economic factors, the Group is now committed to developing pyrogasification in France and selling energy through its proprietary pyrogasification plant bases.

About Terreal

Because improving the way we live through housing is part of our mission, we have been devising responsible solutions for over 150 years, capitalising on the beauty and durability of clay, as well as the innovation of solar energy. With a 2021 revenue of 699 million euros, 3,450 employees worldwide, and four core business activities - roofing, solar, structure, facade decoration - spread over 33 industrial sites in France and abroad, we are one of the European leaders in clay roof tiles.

As changes in housing must be accomplished in conjunction with all stakeholders, we support professionals by providing them with economic and operational advantages, and by developing the aesthetic, energy-saving and functional aspects of our products. We are committed to forward-looking solutions and we work every day to create projects that will have a positive impact on our communities and their people, for the well-being of all.

More information: www.terreal.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements about Charwood Energy's objectives and forward-looking statements. Such statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered as reasonable by Charwood Energy. Charwood Energy operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. Charwood Energy is not able to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking information. Charwood Energy cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual financial condition, results and actual cash flows and the development of the industry in which Charwood Energy operates may differ significantly from those contemplated or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if Charwood Energy's financial condition, results, cash flows and the development of the industry in which Charwood Energy operates were consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, those results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Charwood Energy's future results or developments. This information is given only as of the date of this release. Charwood Energy does not undertake any obligation to publish updates to this information or to the assumptions on which it is based, save for any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it, including pursuant to Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

