Compound Eye Unveils VIDAS Development Kit: Scalable 3D Perception for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

Compound Eye's VIDAS software delivers per-pixel depth and semantic segmentation using automotive-grade cameras and computers.

See in 3D at 10x the Resolution of Lidar using Cameras

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compound Eye, a leading developer of software for 3D sensing and perception, announced early access to its VIDAS Development Kit. VIDAS generates dense 3D outputs and per-pixel semantic class across a diverse set of on-road and off-road environments using only scalable, passive sensors like automotive-grade cameras.

VIDAS measures accurate depth without requiring lidar or radar. VIDAS enables vehicles to understand their surroundings in dense 3D and in real time, with applications from in-dash displays to driver assistance and autonomy. The software runs on an off-the-shelf embedded computer, delivering ten times the resolution of lidar at a ready-to-scale cost.

VIDAS is the first system to fuse information from stereo parallax, motion parallax, and semantic cues in the environment, combining classical computer vision and modern machine learning.

Scale Safe Technology

Compound Eye's VIDAS is built atop industry standard hardware and is designed with OEMs and Tier 1s in mind. For ease of packaging and integration, cameras can be mounted almost anywhere on the vehicle. VIDAS is self-calibrating, can be adapted to work with a wide variety of automotive cameras, and works alongside OEM or third party software. Compound Eye's VIDAS perception software is the only dense 3D perception technology that does not require proprietary hardware.

Easy-to-Install Hardware

The early access VIDAS DevKit includes two reference cameras, a compute module, a GPS antenna, two FAKRA cables, and a 12V power cable. Initial installation takes thirty minutes or less and perception outputs can be viewed immediately on a tablet or laptop.

Intuitive Software

The VIDAS SDK includes VIDAS Operator for viewing and recording data and VIDAS Inspector for analyzing perception outputs.

About Compound Eye

Compound Eye is a leading developer of software for 3D sensing and perception. The company 's VIDAS technology delivers dense depth and per-pixel semantic class using only cameras. VIDAS is a fully redundant alternative to lidar and radar in applications from remote 3D sensing to collision avoidance to fully autonomous driving. Compound Eye is based in Redwood City, California and is backed by tier 1 investors including Khosla Ventures and K9 Ventures.

Public contact info:

Tarani Duncan,

tduncan@compoundeye.com,

415 796 6150

