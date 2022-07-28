A half-year in line with our long-term vision

Regulatory News:

Baikowski(Paris:ALBKK):

Consolidated figures (€M) HY1 2022 HY1 2021 Revenue 28.1 21.7

Baikowski, global specialist in manufacturing ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as high-quality oxides and composites, reports 2022 half-year consolidated revenue of €28.1M, up by 29.2% compared with the first half of 2021 (+ 26.8% at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates).

Despite an uncertain and volatile economic environment, the first half of the year was marked by the continuing upward trend in the electronics market and by the high-power LED headlight market for the automotive sector remaining at a good level. The successful integration of Mathym is confirmed, with a dynamic recovery in sales in the dental market since the beginning of the year.

On the other hand, the traditional lighting market, which has been in decline for several years, has shown a marked decline since the beginning of the half-year, with rising energy costs making these products less and less attractive to the end customer.

The consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, which seems to be a long-term issue, and the policies of central banks to contain global inflation have worsened the economic outlook for the second half of the year, without jeopardizing the underlying trend in our main markets. Thus, Baikowski confirms its dynamic growth trajectory and looks forward to fiscal year 2022 with confidence.

Next important date:

September 28, 2022 2022 Half-year results

Find all the company's information on: www.baikowski.com finance@baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK ISIN: FR0013384369

About Baikowski: Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as of other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defense and medical industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005917/en/

Contacts:

Financial communication

J. Gacoin V. Boivin

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

finance@baikowski.com