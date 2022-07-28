Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022
WKN: A2JCE7 ISIN: US4161962026 Ticker-Symbol: HHK1 
Frankfurt
28.07.22
17:57 Uhr
13,000 Euro
-1,200
-8,45 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
28.07.2022 | 22:08
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Company to Report Q2 2022 Results on August 11, 2022

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

Interested parties may access the webcast at https://investors.hartehanks.com/events or may access the conference call by dialing in the United States (800) 445-7795 or internationally (785) 424-1699 and access code is HARTE.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through August 25, 2022 by dialing (877) 481-4010 from the U.S., or (919) 882-2331 from outside the U.S. The conference call replay passcode is 46246.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc. (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony, and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit hartehanks.com

Investor Relations Contact:
FNK IR
Rob Fink or Tom Baumann
646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641
HHS@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710019/Harte-Hanks-Announces-Date-for-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
