Lenstec Inc: Lenstec SBL-3 multifocal intraocular lens for cataract surgery approved by FDA for sale in the US

Lenstec Inc. has announced that its SBL-3 IOL has been approved by the FDA.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lenstec SBL-3 IOL (Segmented Bifocal Lens) is a next-generation asymmetric multifocal refractive IOL which provides patients with near, intermediate and distance vision. Its patented design allows for improved contrast sensitivity and minimized halo and glare (dysphotopsias) commonly associated with other traditional 'concentric ring' multifocal IOLs.

The segmented optic design is the first of its kind in the US. Lenstec's patented four-point fixation and design allow surgeons confidence in the IOLs effective lens position within the capsule. Its availability in 0.25 diopter power increments, along with the tightest industry tolerances (+/- 0.11 diopters from labeled power), assists surgeons in achieving the best refractive outcomes possible.

James Loden, MD (Nashville, TN), a principal investigator in the FDA trial, notes, "SBL-3 lens patients reported high quality distance and near vision, without the headache of severe dysphotopsia issues, and we had no complaints with computer vision."

Sebastian Heersink, MD (Dothan, AL), another FDA trial principal investigator, stated, "in my own experience with the SBL-3, I have been very impressed with the quality and range of functional vision patients obtained, as well as their overall happiness. It performs well in low lighting and patients report excellent night driving. It's a great lens that I wouldn't hesitate to have implanted in my own eyes."

About Lenstec

Lenstec is a leading designer and manufacturer of intraocular Lenses (IOLs) to treat patients with a range of vision disorders. Founded in 1992, the company is dedicated to advancing possibilities for ophthalmic professionals and their patients worldwide.