Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced an additional share buyback program (the "Program") for $200,000,000 of PSH's outstanding Public Shares on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam. The Program will commence following the completion of the previously announced $100,000,000 share buyback program and the opening of PSH's trading window. The larger size of the Program is intended to reduce the risk that it is exhausted during a period when there are trading window restrictions on new authorizations. The Program is expected to be accretive to NAV per share and will reduce PSH's capital.

As of 28 July 2022, PSH had completed 87.9% of the previously announced $100,000,000 share buyback program. PSH commenced that program on 11 May 2022 and has repurchased a total of 2,874,734 PSH Public Shares at an average price of $30.57.

Since PSH commenced its first share buyback program on 2 May 2017, PSH has repurchased 53,708,973 PSH Public Shares for a total of $925 million at an average price of $17.21.

Jefferies International Limited will continue in its role as sole buyback agent for the Program which will enable the purchase of shares during closed periods. Shares repurchased by the Company will be held in Treasury.

PSH advises shareholders that the number of shares to be repurchased under the Program is the maximum of $200,000,000 or 20,000,000 PSH Public Shares.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

