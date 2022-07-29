Anzeige
Dow Jones News
TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 29. Juli

=== 
 
  06:20 GB/Standard Chartered plc, Ergebnis 2Q, London 
*** 07:00 DE/Fuchs Petrolub SE, Ergebnis 1H (10:00 PK), Mannheim 
*** 07:00 DE/Siltronic AG, Ergebnis 2Q, München 
*** 07:00 CH/Swiss Re Group, Ergebnis 1H, Zürich 
*** 07:00 ES/Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA), Ergebnis 2Q, 
     Bilbao 
*** 07:00 FR/BNP Paribas SA, Ergebnis 2Q, Paris 
  07:00 FR/Renault SA, Ergebnis 1H, Boulogne-Billancourt 
  07:00 FR/Essilor-Luxottica SA, Ergebnis 1H, Charenton-le-Pont 
  07:00 NL/Signify NV, Ergebnis 2Q, Eindhoven 
  07:00 AT/AMS-Osram AG, Ergebnis 2Q, Schloss Premstätten 
  07:15 FR/Air France-KLM Group, Ergebnis 2Q, Paris 
*** 07:30 FR/Vinci SA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris 
*** 07:30 FR/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
     PROGNOSE:  +0,2% gg Vq 
     1. Quartal: -0,2% gg Vq 
*** 07:30 FR/Privater Verbrauch Juni 
     PROGNOSE: -0,5% gg Vm/+0,5% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,7% gg Vm/-3,4% gg Vj 
  07:30 DE/Koenig & Bauer AG (KBA), Ergebnis 1H, Würzburg 
  07:30 KR/LG Electronics Inc, ausführliches Ergebnis 2Q, Seoul 
*** 07:55 IT/Eni SpA, Ergebnis 2Q, Rom 
*** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Juni 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE: +0,8% gg Vm/+29,6% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,9% gg Vm/+30,6% gg Vj 
*** 08:00 JP/Sony Corp, Ergebnis 1Q, Tokio 
*** 08:00 CH/Glencore plc, Produktionsbericht 1H, Baar 
*** 08:00 FR/Hermes International SCA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris 
*** 08:00 GB/Astrazeneca plc, Ergebnis 2Q, London 
  08:00 GB/Natwest Group plc, Ergebnis 1H, Edinburgh 
  08:00 ES/International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, 
     Ergebnis 1H, Madrid 
  08:05 FR/Engie SA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris 
  08:30 ES/Amadeus IT Group SA, Ergebnis 1H, Madrid 
*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+5,9% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,7% gg Vm/+5,8% gg Vj 
     HVPI 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+6,8% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,9% gg Vm/+6,5% gg Vj 
*** 09:00 ES/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
     PROGNOSE:  +0,3% gg Vq/+5,4% gg Vj 
     1. Quartal: +0,2% gg Vq/+6,3% gg Vj 
*** 09:00 ES/HVPI und Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli 
     HVPI 
     PROGNOSE: +10,5% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +10,0% gg Vj 
*** 09:00 AT/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
*** 09:00 DE/Audi AG, Ergebnis 1H, Ingolstadt 
*** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli 
     Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt 
     PROGNOSE: +40.000 gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +133.000 gg Vm 
     Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt 
     PROGNOSE: 5,4% 
     zuvor:  5,3% 
*** 10:00 DE/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
     kalender- und saisonbereinigt 
     PROGNOSE:  +0,1% gg Vq 
     1. Quartal: +0,2% gg Vq 
     kalenderbereinigt 
     PROGNOSE:  +1,7% gg Vj 
     1. Quartal: +3,8% gg Vj 
*** 10:00 IT/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
     PROGNOSE:  +0,1% gg Vq/+3,5% gg Vj 
     1. Quartal: +0,1% gg Vq/+6,2% gg Vj 
*** 11:00 EU/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q 
     Eurozone 
     PROGNOSE:  +0,1% gg Vq/+3,4% gg Vj 
     1. Quartal: +0,6% gg Vq/+5,4% gg Vj 
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) Juli 
     Eurozone 
     PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+8,6% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,8% gg Vm/+8,6% gg Vj 
     Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) 
     PROGNOSE: -0,4% gg Vm/+3,8% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm/+3,7% gg Vj 
*** 11:00 IT/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli 
     PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+8,0% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +1,2% gg Vm/+8,0% gg Vj 
*** 12:45 US/Chevron Corp, Ergebnis 2Q, San Ramon 
*** 13:00 US/Procter & Gamble Co, Ergebnis 4Q, Cincinnati 
*** 13:30 US/Exxon Mobil Corp, Ergebnis 2Q, Irving 
*** 13:45 US/Abbvie Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, North Chicago 
*** 14:30 US/Arbeitskostenindex 2Q 
     PROGNOSE:  +1,1% gg Vq 
     1. Quartal: +1,4% gg Vq 
*** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Juni 
     Persönliche Ausgaben 
     PROGNOSE: +0,9% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm 
     Persönliche Einkommen 
     PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,5% gg Vm 
*** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juli 
     PROGNOSE: 55,0 
     zuvor:  56,0 
*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage) 
     Juli 
     PROGNOSE:  51,1 
     1. Umfrage: 51,1 
     zuvor:   50,0 
  18:30 DE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Rede auf der Festveranstaltung 
     "50 Jahre SAP", Mannheim 
 
***   - IT/Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Ergebnis 2Q, Turin 
    - AT/Andritz AG, Ergebnis 2Q, Graz 
    - EU/Ratingüberprüfungen für Albanien (S&P), 
     Finnland (Moody's), Litauen (Moody's), 
     Luxemburg (S&P), Norwegen (Fitch) 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-

Headlines gesendet werden

- Termine ohne Uhrzeit stehen im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/dgm/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2022 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

