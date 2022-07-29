- (PLX AI) - Signify Q2 revenue EUR 1,800 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 9.5%
- • Q2 free cash flow EUR 135 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|35,930
|36,020
|07:12
|35,910
|36,000
|28.07.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Signify Q2 Net Income EUR 248 Million
|(PLX AI) - Signify Q2 revenue EUR 1,800 million.• Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 9.5%• Q2 free cash flow EUR 135 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|Signify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.8 billion, comparable sales growth of 5.1% and an operational profitability of 9.5%
|Press Release
July 29, 2022
Signify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.8 billion, comparable sales growth of 5.1% and an operational profitability of 9.5%
Second quarter 20221
Signify's...
► Artikel lesen
|06.07.
|Signify bullish on China market; eyes bigger role in nation's green goals
|21.06.
|Signify stellt Schienensystem für Hue-Leuchten vor
|17.06.
|Signify: Neue smarte Lampen von WiZ vorgestellt
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SIGNIFY NV
|35,580
|-1,06 %