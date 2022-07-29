Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services, announces the completion of the acquisition of WESSLING Hungary.

WESSLING Hungary is one of the leading environmental, food and BioPharma product testing laboratories in Hungary,generating around €15m revenue in 2021 and employing over 300 staff. Located in Budapest, the company operates from a 11,000 m² modern building that also includes land reserved for future extensions. Its laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment and technology. The acquisition of WESSLING Hungary also further expands on Eurofins' existing presence in the country, currently consisting of 5 laboratories in the fields of food, feed, environment, agro, and veterinary testing. This further reinforces Eurofins' presence in Central and Eastern Europe and extends its position in BioPharma Product Testing.

WESSLING Hungary was established in 1992 by the WESSLING Group. Under the direction of Dr László Zanathy, it has since grown quickly to become one of the leading food, environmental and BioPharma product testing laboratories in Hungary.

