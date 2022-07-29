- (PLX AI) - Brunel Q2 revenue EUR 289.1 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 20.4%
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:41
|Brunel International NV: Brunel reports continued strong revenue and EBIT growth
|Amsterdam, 29 July 2022 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced its second quarter 2022 results.
Key points Q2...
|07:40
|Brunel Q2 EBIT EUR 11 Million
|23.05.
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (23.05.2022)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) A2A SPA IT0001233417 - 0,0904 EUR AALBERTS NV NL0000852564 - 1,65 EUR ADVAL TECH HOLDING AG CH0008967926 3 CHF 2,9144 EUR AIA GROUP...
|20.05.
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.05.2022
|Das Instrument M8E BE0003853703 MONTEA NV EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.05.2022 The instrument M8E BE0003853703 MONTEA NV EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.05.2022Das Instrument...
|19.05.
|Brunel International NV: Brunel AGM 2022
|Amsterdam, 19 May 2022 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of...
