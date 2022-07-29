Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

29 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 366.7301 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 371 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 364.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,896,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,195,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1478 371.00 08:22:11 00060264213TRLO0 LSE 600 371.00 08:22:11 00060264214TRLO0 LSE 135 371.00 08:22:11 00060264215TRLO0 LSE 2628 370.50 08:25:30 00060264349TRLO0 LSE 2628 370.00 08:25:32 00060264350TRLO0 LSE 1939 368.50 08:26:29 00060264381TRLO0 LSE 604 369.00 08:33:55 00060264611TRLO0 LSE 1280 369.00 08:33:55 00060264610TRLO0 LSE 2005 368.00 08:35:23 00060264637TRLO0 LSE 1308 366.00 09:06:22 00060265714TRLO0 LSE 600 366.00 09:06:22 00060265713TRLO0 LSE 700 366.00 09:06:22 00060265715TRLO0 LSE 2161 365.50 09:08:12 00060265802TRLO0 LSE 1626 368.00 09:34:54 00060266760TRLO0 LSE 575 368.00 09:34:54 00060266759TRLO0 LSE 1934 367.50 09:35:58 00060266797TRLO0 LSE 1320 367.00 10:13:23 00060267860TRLO0 LSE 584 367.00 10:13:23 00060267859TRLO0 LSE 77 367.00 10:13:23 00060267862TRLO0 LSE 2015 367.00 10:13:23 00060267861TRLO0 LSE 1949 367.50 10:38:26 00060268680TRLO0 LSE 700 367.00 10:47:07 00060268918TRLO0 LSE 457 366.50 10:49:58 00060268992TRLO0 LSE 559 366.50 10:49:58 00060268991TRLO0 LSE 1106 366.50 10:49:58 00060268990TRLO0 LSE 506 366.00 11:42:52 00060270565TRLO0 LSE 531 366.00 11:53:16 00060270952TRLO0 LSE 538 366.00 12:09:55 00060271710TRLO0 LSE 135 366.00 12:24:55 00060272127TRLO0 LSE 1034 366.00 12:24:55 00060272126TRLO0 LSE 509 366.00 12:24:55 00060272125TRLO0 LSE 64 366.00 12:24:55 00060272130TRLO0 LSE 309 366.00 12:24:55 00060272129TRLO0 LSE 698 366.00 12:24:55 00060272128TRLO0 LSE 2180 366.50 12:24:55 00060272131TRLO0 LSE 158 366.00 12:33:11 00060272426TRLO0 LSE 600 366.00 12:33:11 00060272425TRLO0 LSE 1077 366.00 12:33:11 00060272424TRLO0 LSE 1980 366.50 12:49:32 00060273294TRLO0 LSE 700 366.00 13:22:26 00060275150TRLO0 LSE 731 366.00 13:22:26 00060275149TRLO0 LSE 700 366.00 13:23:26 00060275224TRLO0 LSE 498 366.00 13:23:26 00060275223TRLO0 LSE 160 366.00 13:23:26 00060275222TRLO0 LSE 487 366.00 13:23:26 00060275221TRLO0 LSE 238 366.00 13:40:26 00060276259TRLO0 LSE 700 366.00 13:40:26 00060276258TRLO0 LSE 829 366.00 14:12:29 00060277359TRLO0 LSE 628 366.00 14:12:29 00060277358TRLO0 LSE 600 366.00 14:12:29 00060277357TRLO0 LSE 744 366.00 14:12:29 00060277361TRLO0 LSE 700 366.00 14:12:29 00060277360TRLO0 LSE 1212 366.00 14:29:48 00060278176TRLO0 LSE 627 366.00 14:29:48 00060278175TRLO0 LSE 487 366.00 14:29:48 00060278180TRLO0 LSE 700 366.00 14:29:48 00060278179TRLO0 LSE 2684 366.00 14:29:48 00060278178TRLO0 LSE 1958 365.00 15:08:34 00060280726TRLO0 LSE 462 365.00 15:08:34 00060280725TRLO0 LSE 117 365.00 15:08:34 00060280724TRLO0 LSE 480 365.00 15:08:34 00060280723TRLO0 LSE 856 365.00 15:08:34 00060280722TRLO0 LSE 1301 365.00 15:08:35 00060280728TRLO0 LSE 575 365.00 15:08:35 00060280727TRLO0 LSE 76 364.50 15:26:58 00060282231TRLO0 LSE 517 364.50 15:30:52 00060282458TRLO0 LSE 561 364.50 15:35:17 00060282976TRLO0 LSE 445 364.50 15:38:04 00060283178TRLO0 LSE 222 364.50 15:41:07 00060283466TRLO0 LSE 564 370.50 15:45:26 00060283704TRLO0 LSE 500 370.50 15:45:26 00060283703TRLO0 LSE 1820 370.50 15:45:26 00060283705TRLO0 LSE 1851 369.50 15:46:47 00060283811TRLO0 LSE 27 369.50 15:46:47 00060283810TRLO0 LSE 2228 369.00 15:47:37 00060283876TRLO0 LSE 1445 366.50 16:02:30 00060284913TRLO0 LSE 1894 366.50 16:02:30 00060284912TRLO0 LSE 475 366.50 16:05:14 00060285053TRLO0 LSE 1914 366.50 16:08:14 00060285248TRLO0 LSE 5441 365.50 16:20:13 00060286088TRLO0 LSE 2000 365.50 16:20:13 00060286087TRLO0 LSE 1357 365.50 16:20:13 00060286089TRLO0 LSE 1044 365.50 16:20:13 00060286091TRLO0 LSE 756 365.50 16:20:13 00060286090TRLO0 LSE 600 365.50 16:20:13 00060286092TRLO0 LSE 600 365.50 16:20:13 00060286093TRLO0 LSE 647 365.50 16:20:13 00060286094TRLO0 LSE 145 365.50 16:20:13 00060286095TRLO0 LSE 61 365.50 16:20:13 00060286096TRLO0 LSE 52 365.50 16:20:13 00060286097TRLO0 LSE 435 365.50 16:20:13 00060286099TRLO0 LSE 28 365.50 16:20:13 00060286098TRLO0 LSE 2791 365.50 16:20:13 00060286101TRLO0 LSE 2093 365.50 16:20:13 00060286100TRLO0 LSE 4769 365.50 16:20:50 00060286138TRLO0 LSE 2181 365.50 16:20:50 00060286137TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

