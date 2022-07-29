Anzeige
Freitag, 29.07.2022

29.07.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 28

29 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 366.7301 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 371 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 364.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,896,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,195,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1478371.00 08:22:1100060264213TRLO0LSE
600371.00 08:22:1100060264214TRLO0LSE
135371.00 08:22:1100060264215TRLO0LSE
2628370.50 08:25:3000060264349TRLO0LSE
2628370.00 08:25:3200060264350TRLO0LSE
1939368.50 08:26:2900060264381TRLO0LSE
604369.00 08:33:5500060264611TRLO0LSE
1280369.00 08:33:5500060264610TRLO0LSE
2005368.00 08:35:2300060264637TRLO0LSE
1308366.00 09:06:2200060265714TRLO0LSE
600366.00 09:06:2200060265713TRLO0LSE
700366.00 09:06:2200060265715TRLO0LSE
2161365.50 09:08:1200060265802TRLO0LSE
1626368.00 09:34:5400060266760TRLO0LSE
575368.00 09:34:5400060266759TRLO0LSE
1934367.50 09:35:5800060266797TRLO0LSE
1320367.00 10:13:2300060267860TRLO0LSE
584367.00 10:13:2300060267859TRLO0LSE
77367.00 10:13:2300060267862TRLO0LSE
2015367.00 10:13:2300060267861TRLO0LSE
1949367.50 10:38:2600060268680TRLO0LSE
700367.00 10:47:0700060268918TRLO0LSE
457366.50 10:49:5800060268992TRLO0LSE
559366.50 10:49:5800060268991TRLO0LSE
1106366.50 10:49:5800060268990TRLO0LSE
506366.00 11:42:5200060270565TRLO0LSE
531366.00 11:53:1600060270952TRLO0LSE
538366.00 12:09:5500060271710TRLO0LSE
135366.00 12:24:5500060272127TRLO0LSE
1034366.00 12:24:5500060272126TRLO0LSE
509366.00 12:24:5500060272125TRLO0LSE
64366.00 12:24:5500060272130TRLO0LSE
309366.00 12:24:5500060272129TRLO0LSE
698366.00 12:24:5500060272128TRLO0LSE
2180366.50 12:24:5500060272131TRLO0LSE
158366.00 12:33:1100060272426TRLO0LSE
600366.00 12:33:1100060272425TRLO0LSE
1077366.00 12:33:1100060272424TRLO0LSE
1980366.50 12:49:3200060273294TRLO0LSE
700366.00 13:22:2600060275150TRLO0LSE
731366.00 13:22:2600060275149TRLO0LSE
700366.00 13:23:2600060275224TRLO0LSE
498366.00 13:23:2600060275223TRLO0LSE
160366.00 13:23:2600060275222TRLO0LSE
487366.00 13:23:2600060275221TRLO0LSE
238366.00 13:40:2600060276259TRLO0LSE
700366.00 13:40:2600060276258TRLO0LSE
829366.00 14:12:2900060277359TRLO0LSE
628366.00 14:12:2900060277358TRLO0LSE
600366.00 14:12:2900060277357TRLO0LSE
744366.00 14:12:2900060277361TRLO0LSE
700366.00 14:12:2900060277360TRLO0LSE
1212366.00 14:29:4800060278176TRLO0LSE
627366.00 14:29:4800060278175TRLO0LSE
487366.00 14:29:4800060278180TRLO0LSE
700366.00 14:29:4800060278179TRLO0LSE
2684366.00 14:29:4800060278178TRLO0LSE
1958365.00 15:08:3400060280726TRLO0LSE
462365.00 15:08:3400060280725TRLO0LSE
117365.00 15:08:3400060280724TRLO0LSE
480365.00 15:08:3400060280723TRLO0LSE
856365.00 15:08:3400060280722TRLO0LSE
1301365.00 15:08:3500060280728TRLO0LSE
575365.00 15:08:3500060280727TRLO0LSE
76364.50 15:26:5800060282231TRLO0LSE
517364.50 15:30:5200060282458TRLO0LSE
561364.50 15:35:1700060282976TRLO0LSE
445364.50 15:38:0400060283178TRLO0LSE
222364.50 15:41:0700060283466TRLO0LSE
564370.50 15:45:2600060283704TRLO0LSE
500370.50 15:45:2600060283703TRLO0LSE
1820370.50 15:45:2600060283705TRLO0LSE
1851369.50 15:46:4700060283811TRLO0LSE
27369.50 15:46:4700060283810TRLO0LSE
2228369.00 15:47:3700060283876TRLO0LSE
1445366.50 16:02:3000060284913TRLO0LSE
1894366.50 16:02:3000060284912TRLO0LSE
475366.50 16:05:1400060285053TRLO0LSE
1914366.50 16:08:1400060285248TRLO0LSE
5441365.50 16:20:1300060286088TRLO0LSE
2000365.50 16:20:1300060286087TRLO0LSE
1357365.50 16:20:1300060286089TRLO0LSE
1044365.50 16:20:1300060286091TRLO0LSE
756365.50 16:20:1300060286090TRLO0LSE
600365.50 16:20:1300060286092TRLO0LSE
600365.50 16:20:1300060286093TRLO0LSE
647365.50 16:20:1300060286094TRLO0LSE
145365.50 16:20:1300060286095TRLO0LSE
61365.50 16:20:1300060286096TRLO0LSE
52365.50 16:20:1300060286097TRLO0LSE
435365.50 16:20:1300060286099TRLO0LSE
28365.50 16:20:1300060286098TRLO0LSE
2791365.50 16:20:1300060286101TRLO0LSE
2093365.50 16:20:1300060286100TRLO0LSE
4769365.50 16:20:5000060286138TRLO0LSE
2181365.50 16:20:5000060286137TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
