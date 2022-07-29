A long-time customer of First Solar, Intersect Power is expected to be one of the largest buyers and operators of First Solar technology by 2027.From pv magazine USA First Solar, a US-based solar manufacturer, has entered into a supply agreement with Intersect Power for 2.4 GW of its thin-film photovoltaic solar modules. The modules are scheduled to be delivered from 2024 to 2026, making Intersect Power, which previously placed orders for a total of 4.1 GW, in 2019 and 2021, one of the world's largest buyers and operators of First Solar's modules with approximately 6.4 GW expected to be deployed ...

