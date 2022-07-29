Having established a strong foothold in the Australian market with its solar PV panels, Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar is now seeking to expand its influence in the energy storage space with the launch of its modular Suntank home battery storage system.From pv magazine Australia JinkoSolar has launched its modular SunTank home battery system in Australia, a lithium-iron phosphate storage solution that is sized for day-to-day use in residential settings and is primarily designed to be paired with a solar panel system. JinkoSolar said the battery energy storage system is scalable from 2.56 kWh ...

