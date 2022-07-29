Das Instrument HRI4 BMG2118Q1006 CHIN.SH.H.-S.F.G.HD-00025 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022The instrument HRI4 BMG2118Q1006 CHIN.SH.H.-S.F.G.HD-00025 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2022Das Instrument HWHG US87656Y4061 TATA STEEL GDR REGS IR 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2022The instrument HWHG US87656Y4061 TATA STEEL GDR REGS IR 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2022Das Instrument 6M6 US9490901041 WELBILT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022The instrument 6M6 US9490901041 WELBILT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2022Das Instrument 6ZZ FR0014000T90 2MX ORGANIC EO 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2022The instrument 6ZZ FR0014000T90 2MX ORGANIC EO 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2022Das Instrument 8XF NO0010934748 ORN SOFTWARE HLDG NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2022The instrument 8XF NO0010934748 ORN SOFTWARE HLDG NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2022Das Instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022The instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2022Das Instrument GF8 GRS419003009 GREEK O.FOOTB.INH EO 0,30 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022The instrument GF8 GRS419003009 GREEK O.FOOTB.INH EO 0,30 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2022Das Instrument JPZ0 FR0014004QZ9 DOLFINES S.A. EO 0,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022The instrument JPZ0 FR0014004QZ9 DOLFINES S.A. EO 0,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2022Das Instrument UEH GB0009123323 ULTRA ELECTR.HLDGS LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2022The instrument UEH GB0009123323 ULTRA ELECTR.HLDGS LS-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2022Das Instrument EUA2 FR0013263878 UMANIS INH. EO -,11 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022The instrument EUA2 FR0013263878 UMANIS INH. EO -,11 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2022Das Instrument 2EB US74907L1026 QUOIN PHARMACEUT. ADR 400 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.08.2022The instrument 2EB US74907L1026 QUOIN PHARMACEUT. ADR 400 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2022