Freitag, 29.07.2022
Geheimtipp-Aktie! Die Rallye schleicht sich an!
WKN: A0B9NW ISIN: GB00B00FPT80 Ticker-Symbol: 6DE 
Stuttgart
29.07.22
08:10 Uhr
3,380 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.07.2022 | 08:46
70 Leser
Hardman & Co Research: Chesnara plc (CSN): Another fine acquisition

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Chesnara plc (CSN): Another fine acquisition

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Chesnara plc (CSN): Another fine acquisition 29-Jul-2022 / 07:15 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research:

Chesnara plc (CSN) Another fine acquisition

Chesnara has announced its seventh acquisition in the Netherlands, buying the closed life insurance books of "Conservatrix". The latter is a life insurance and mortgage provider that filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2020 as a consequence of strategic errors by its US owner. The new policies will be bought by Chesnara's Waard subsidiary, increasing its policy count by ca.70% and assets under administration by ca.90%. While less significant on these measures for the group as a whole, the acquisition does add meaningfully to its expected cashflow; it is expected to add GBP4m p.a. to the group.Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/another-fine-acquisition/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1408631 29-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408631&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2022 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
