Hardman & Co Research: Chesnara plc (CSN): Another fine acquisition

Chesnara plc (CSN) Another fine acquisition

Chesnara has announced its seventh acquisition in the Netherlands, buying the closed life insurance books of "Conservatrix". The latter is a life insurance and mortgage provider that filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2020 as a consequence of strategic errors by its US owner. The new policies will be bought by Chesnara's Waard subsidiary, increasing its policy count by ca.70% and assets under administration by ca.90%. While less significant on these measures for the group as a whole, the acquisition does add meaningfully to its expected cashflow; it is expected to add GBP4m p.a. to the group.Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/another-fine-acquisition/

