Freitag, 29.07.2022
WKN: A1W8LN ISIN: SE0005505898 
28.06.22
19:39 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
29.07.2022 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of myFC Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (388/22)

On June 30, 2022, myFC Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company had filed for bankruptcy. 

On July 6, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Stockholm District Court had declared the Company bankrupt. 

According to item 6.2.2 (a) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook,
the exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of myFC Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with
immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   MYFC    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0005505898
----------------------------
Order book ID: 101187   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
