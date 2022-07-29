ATS Euromaster reveals the best places to camp this summer

LEEDS, England , July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping is booming, with 4.5m Brits going for the first time since the pandemic, according to Mintel*. And new research has now revealed the most popular types of camping as well as Britain's best secret destinations.

Instagram data revealed England is the most popular UK country for glamping, with 22,511 tags. Van campers are driving for an adventure in Scotland, with 24,204 tags, whilst wild camping is also increasingly popular, with 23,321 UK mentions.

To uncover the UK's hidden gems, tyre and vehicle specialist, ATS Euromaster, researched the top 10 campsites with the most positive reviews but least social tags:

1. Wareham, Dorset

Hidden gem: Trigon Farm is in a rural field with views of Trigon Manor house and arable fields. A great site for families and it's dog friendly.

2. Dorchester, Dorset

Hidden gem: Dewflock Farm is a working farm where for camping and glamping. It's a great base to explore Dorset, including the lovely beaches.

3. Winnats Pass, Peak District

Hidden gem: Newfold Farm is a family-run campsite at the start of the Pennine Way. It's great for hikers and cyclists and half a mile from a pub and railway station.

4. Truro, Cornwall

Hidden gem: Callestick Camping is dog-friendly wild camping with spectacular views over the Cornish countryside, and only 10 minutes from the beach.

5. Abereiddy, Pembrokeshire

Hidden gem: Eco Caerhys Camping in St Davids offers wild meadow camping at an organic farm on the coastline. It's a great place for active people, with surfing nearby.

The rest of the best include:

6. Dodd, Cumbria - Newlands Valley Campsite

7. St Austell, Cornwall - East Crinnis Camping in Heronbank

8. Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire - Three Fields Campsite

9. Skegness, Lincolnshire - Birchwood Fishing and Camping

10. Chester, Cheshire - Kings Acre Glamping

Five things to check before going on a camping holiday:

Your tyre pressure and tread depth is at the recommended depth. You have a spare tyre, and you know how to change it. Your engine oil and vehicle coolant levels. Your battery is not going to run flat. If your engine seems slow to turn over or your lights are flashing, it may be running low. Check your windscreen for cracks and ensure that wiper blades are working.

For more on the UK's best camping destinations, click here.

* https://www.mintel.com/press-centre/travel/carry-on-camping-4-5-million-brits-took-their-first-camping-holiday-during-the-pandemic