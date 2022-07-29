Premium Plant-Based Supplement Company YUMMYLOOKS SDN BHD Launches New Brand NUVITON(R) in Saudi Arabia

A Herbal-based brand NUVITON will be distributed across the kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaching more than 300 ecommerce stores.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YUMMYLOOKS SDN BHD ("YUMMYLOOKS" or the "Company"), the herbal based supplement division of YUMMYLOOKS, is pleased to announce its progress in launching their brand NUVITON to over 300 ecommerce stores in Saudi Arabia and will be covering most cities by September 2022.

Saudi Arabia is an attractive destination to distribute merchandise via ecommerce channels. Saudi Arabia is the 27th largest market for eCommerce with a revenue of US$7.7 billion in 2021, placing it ahead of Belgium and behind Norway.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, NUVITON is a premium plant-based supplement founded by former dentist and serial entrepreneur Dr. Saleh Nabil. The ecommerce stores in the kingdom will begin selling NUVITON at all online stores in August 2022. The first batch ingredients of NUVITON product that will be available in the kingdom includes:

Physta Tongkat Ali Extract - features 100mg of complete plant-based ingredient, as well as clinically studied Physta backed by 17 clinical studies for a range of benefits for healthy ageing.

- features 100mg of complete plant-based ingredient, as well as clinically studied Physta backed by 17 clinical studies for a range of benefits for healthy ageing. Cordyceps Extract - delivers 75mg of complete, plant-fueled benefits of potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

- delivers 75mg of complete, plant-fueled benefits of potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Ginseng Extract - provides vegan 50mg of panax ginseng to reduce soreness and recovery time.

- provides vegan 50mg of panax ginseng to reduce soreness and recovery time. Maca Root - features clinically proven ingredients to strengthen the immune system, and provide superior energy boost, proven to fuel the daily active lifestyle.

"The nature of the ecommerce companies in the kingdom are SMEs and their target audience aligns well with YUMMYLOOKS premium products, so our partnership with these SMEs ecommerce companies will further our growth as we continue to bring our disruptive brand to consumers looking for best-in-class plant-based performance and wellness solutions," says Dr. Saleh Nabil, YUMMYLOOKS CEO.

The partnership with ecommerce SMEs in Saudi Arabia continues to align with YUMMYLOOKS's distribution growth strategy based on a strong digital presence and strong aftersales support. Earlier this year, YUMMYLOOKS also announced its partnership for distributing its disposable glove brand MEDRUX with NAHDI MEDICAL, one of the largest ecommerce retailers in Saudi Arabia.