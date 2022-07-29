Anzeige
Kaufman & Broad SA: PRESS RELEASE OF THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: PRESS RELEASE OF THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: PRESS RELEASE OF THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 29-Jul-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Paris, 29th July 2022

PRESS RELEASE OF THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly financial report of May 31, 2022 has been made

available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF).

The above mentioned report includes: - the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; - the half-yearly activity report; - the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; - the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements.

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted as follows:

Click here to access the 2022 half yearly Interim Financial Report.

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts 

Press relations 
              Primatice: Thomas De Climens 
              +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
Directeur Général Finances thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
Bruno Coche        Primatice: Armand Rigaudy 
+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73    +33 (0)7 88 96 41 84 
Infos-invest@ketb.com   armandrigaudy@primatice.com 
              Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
              +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 
              ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Kaufman & Broad SA: PRESS RELEASE OF THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

1409111 29-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2022 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

