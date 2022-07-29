FIRSTGROUP PLC - Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting - Replacement
PR Newswire
London, July 29
FirstGroup plc
Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 27 JULY 2022: Replacement
FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.
|FOR
|AGAINST
|TOTAL
|WITHHELD
|Number of Votes
|% of Vote
|Number of Votes
|% of Vote
|Number of Votes
|Number of Votes
|1
|To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 26 March 2022
|568,347,329
|99.99
|47,870
|0.01
|568,395,199
|1,097,252
|2
|To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration
|478,167,186
|84.16
|90,005,515
|15.84
|568,172,701
|1,319,750
|3
|To declare a final dividend of 1.1 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 26 March 2022
|569,181,440
|99.97
|188,945
|0.03
|569,370,385
|122,066
|4
|To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director
|554,023,238
|97.38
|14,884,512
|2.62
|568,907,750
|584,701
|5
|To elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director
|568,511,956
|99.94
|364,865
|0.06
|568,876,821
|615,630
|6
|To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director
|568,552,210
|99.93
|377,892
|0.07
|568,930,102
|562,349
|7
|To elect Claire Hawkings as a Director
|568,511,668
|99.94
|359,337
|0.06
|568,871,005
|621,446
|8
|To re-elect Jane Lodge as a Director
|566,542,600
|99.59
|2,345,668
|0.41
|568,888,268
|604,183
|9
|To re-elect Peter Lynas as a Director
|563,187,636
|99.00
|5,711,734
|1.00
|568,899,370
|593,081
|10
|To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director
|568,186,777
|99.88
|706,583
|0.12
|568,893,360
|599,091
|11
|To re-elect David Martin as a Director
|561,139,812
|98.63
|7,806,036
|1.37
|568,945,848
|546,603
|12
|To elect Graham Sutherland as a Director
|568,524,047
|99.93
|375,424
|0.07
|568,899,471
|592,980
|13
|To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors
|568,611,046
|99.91
|526,982
|0.09
|569,138,028
|354,423
|14
|To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors
|568,737,443
|99.94
|361,599
|0.06
|569,099,042
|393,409
|15
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|564,448,947
|99.17
|4,718,399
|0.83
|569,167,346
|325,105
|16
|To authorise the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights
|568,470,062
|99.91
|523,189
|0.09
|568,993,251
|499,200
|17
|To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments
|566,994,918
|99.64
|2,021,174
|0.36
|569,016,092
|476,359
|18
|To authorise the Directors to make market
purchases of the Company's shares
|567,332,702
|99.88
|705,854
|0.12
|568,038,556
|1,453,895
|19
|To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure
|566,402,103
|99.68
|1,823,384
|0.32
|568,225,487
|1,266,964
|20
|To authorise the calling of general meetings
on 14 clear days' notice
|561,385,491
|98.61
|7,886,695
|1.39
|569,272,186
|220,265
Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 569,492,451 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 75.92% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 750,319,702 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15, and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Contacts at Brunswick PR:
Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.