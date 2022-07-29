Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Frankfurt
29.07.22
08:03 Uhr
1,580 Euro
+0,020
+1,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5601,64013:36
1,5801,62013:39
PR Newswire
29.07.2022 | 12:22
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting - Replacement

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting - Replacement

PR Newswire

London, July 29

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) - 27 JULY 2022: Replacement

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FORAGAINSTTOTALWITHHELD
Number of Votes% of VoteNumber of Votes% of VoteNumber of VotesNumber of Votes
1To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the 52 weeks ended 26 March 2022568,347,32999.9947,8700.01568,395,1991,097,252
2To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration478,167,18684.1690,005,51515.84568,172,7011,319,750
3To declare a final dividend of 1.1 pence per ordinary share for the 52 weeks ended 26 March 2022569,181,44099.97188,9450.03569,370,385122,066
4To re-elect Sally Cabrini as a Director554,023,23897.3814,884,5122.62568,907,750584,701
5To elect Myrtle Dawes as a Director568,511,95699.94364,8650.06568,876,821615,630
6To re-elect Anthony Green as a Director568,552,21099.93377,8920.07568,930,102562,349
7To elect Claire Hawkings as a Director568,511,66899.94359,3370.06568,871,005621,446
8To re-elect Jane Lodge as a Director566,542,60099.592,345,6680.41568,888,268604,183
9To re-elect Peter Lynas as a Director563,187,63699.005,711,7341.00568,899,370593,081
10To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director568,186,77799.88706,5830.12568,893,360599,091
11To re-elect David Martin as a Director561,139,81298.637,806,0361.37568,945,848546,603
12To elect Graham Sutherland as a Director568,524,04799.93375,4240.07568,899,471592,980
13To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors568,611,04699.91526,9820.09569,138,028354,423
14To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors568,737,44399.94361,5990.06569,099,042393,409
15To authorise the Directors to allot shares564,448,94799.174,718,3990.83569,167,346325,105
16To authorise the Directors to disapply
pre-emption rights		568,470,06299.91523,1890.09568,993,251499,200
17To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments566,994,91899.642,021,1740.36569,016,092476,359
18To authorise the Directors to make market
purchases of the Company's shares		567,332,70299.88705,8540.12568,038,5561,453,895
19To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure566,402,10399.681,823,3840.32568,225,4871,266,964
20To authorise the calling of general meetings
on 14 clear days' notice		561,385,49198.617,886,6951.39569,272,186220,265

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 569,492,451 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 75.92% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 750,319,702 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 15, and 19 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.