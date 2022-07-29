Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of Phase 1 geochemical surveys on its 100% owned highway-accessible 689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of northern British Columbia. Torr has also completed ~60% of a 4.3 km2 induced polarization ("IP") survey (see July 7th, 2022 news release) that will complement soil sampling and de-risk planned drilling within the Dalvenie Zone in 2022. The purpose of the geochemical program was to test potential along-strike extensions to copper-gold-silver mineralization through extensive soil sampling within and peripheral to the Dalvenie occurrence (the "Dalvenie Zone"), as well as conducting reconnaissance rock grab sampling throughout the Latham Project.

The rock grab sampling program was designed to confirm and test multiple known historical mineral occurrences as well as newly identified exploration targets that exhibited highly-prospective mineralization, alteration, or geophysical characteristics (Figure 1). The results will aid in confirming values reported by historical sampling as well as test district-scale corridors of mineralization. To-date evidence suggests two major mineralized corridors with a strike-length defined by multiple mineral occurrences; with the 37 kilometre (km) northeast-southwest Hu Trend located within the northwest portion of the property and 20 km north-south Dalvenie Trend within the eastern portion along Highway 37 (Figure 1).

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with the rapid progress we have made within 3 weeks of initiating our field exploration program. Our initial geochemical surveys have also been very effective in giving us the opportunity to identify the many different styles of mineralization, alteration, and host rock that exist throughout the Latham Project; in addition to de-risking and refining our 2022 drill targets. We anticipate that this data will prove essential in continuing to showcase the significant scale of exploration potential that exists on the Latham Project."





Figure 1. Map of the Latham Project showing locations of 2022 rock grab sampling.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/132281_56720a60144c094b_001full.jpg

2022 Field Program Highlights (Figure 2)

Collection of 275 rock grab samples throughout the property (assays pending).

Collection of 1214 soils samples covering 16.5 km 2 at the Dalvenie Zone as well as 104 soil samples covering 2.4 km 2 of a prospective high-magnetic anomaly at Dalvenie East (assays pending).

at the Dalvenie Zone as well as 104 soil samples covering 2.4 km of a prospective high-magnetic anomaly at Dalvenie East (assays pending). Completion of ~60% of the IP survey over the Dalvenie occurrence as of July 29, 2022.





Figure 2. Map outlining 2022 soil grids, IP survey, and select historical rock grab sample at Dalvenie and Dalvenie East (see July 7th, 2022 news release).



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6794/132281_56720a60144c094b_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

