- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk achieves primary objectives of ONWARDS 3 and 4 trials with once-weekly insulin icodec demonstrating superior reduction in HbA1c vs insulin degludec in ONWARDS 3.
- • Novo Nordisk trial achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 26 with insulin icodec compared with insulin degludec
- • Novo Nordisk sharing the results from ONWARDS 5 - the last remaining trial in the ONWARDS program in the second half of this year
