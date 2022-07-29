Redde Northgate Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

29 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Redde Northgate plc Annual Report and Accounts, notice of annual general meeting and related documents

Redde Northgate's annual general meeting (the "annual general meeting") will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday 27 September 2022 at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Governor's House, 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0BR.

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 and the notice of annual general meeting, including details of how shareholders can appoint a proxy, are being sent to shareholders today and, in accordance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the FCA Listing Rules, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where they will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

A copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts and the notice of annual general meeting can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.reddenorthgate.co.uk/ara-2022 (Annual Report and Accounts); and

https://www.reddenorthgate.co.uk/agm-2022 (Notice of annual general meeting and related documents).

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

