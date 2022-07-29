Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
29.07.22
08:15 Uhr
4,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3004,46014:50
PR Newswire
29.07.2022 | 14:28
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Redde Northgate Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 29

29 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Redde Northgate plc Annual Report and Accounts, notice of annual general meeting and related documents

Redde Northgate's annual general meeting (the "annual general meeting") will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday 27 September 2022 at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Governor's House, 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0BR.

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2022 and the notice of annual general meeting, including details of how shareholders can appoint a proxy, are being sent to shareholders today and, in accordance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the FCA Listing Rules, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism where they will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

A copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts and the notice of annual general meeting can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.reddenorthgate.co.uk/ara-2022 (Annual Report and Accounts); and

https://www.reddenorthgate.co.uk/agm-2022 (Notice of annual general meeting and related documents).

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

For further information contact:

James Kerton
Company Secretary

Telephone: 01325 467558

Redde Northgate plc

LEI:213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.