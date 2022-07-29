DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Polyus Completes The Buyback Programme. PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX - PLZL) ("Polyus» or the «Company") today announces that it has completed its open market buyback programme in respect of ordinary shares of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") including Ordinary Shares represented by depositary receipts ("DRs") (the "Programme"). The Programme was launched on 31 January 2022. A total of 69,564 Ordinary Shares of the Company were purchased under the Programme on the Moscow Exchange by Polyus Service LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, during the period from 28 February 2022 to 1 March 2022. Respective notice was published by the Company in March 2022, no further transactions were made since that time. As previously announced, Ordinary Shares of the Company acquired pursuant to the Programme will be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, including for the purposes of the Company's long-term incentive plans. Until cancellation or resale, the acquired Ordinary Shares of the Company will retain all rights, including the right to receive dividends. Polyus Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com Forward looking statements This announcement may contain «forward-looking statements» concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words «will», «may», «should», «could», «would», «can», «continue», «opportunity», «believes», «expects», «intends», «anticipates», «estimates» or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law. This document does not constitute or form part of an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity with, or any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of, the Company, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

