Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: UIE Plc - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 4 August 2022 the par value of the shares issued by UIE Plc will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading shares with a par value of USD 10 in ISIN MT0002400100 will be 3 August 2022. ISIN MT0002400100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: MT0002400118 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: UIE Plc -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,352,769 shares with a par value of USD 10 (USD 33,527,690) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 33,527,690 shares with a par value of USD 1(USD 33,527,690) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: USD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: UIE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 3441 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66