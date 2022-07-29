Anzeige
Freitag, 29.07.2022
GlobeNewswire
29.07.2022 | 15:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: UIE Plc - change of face value - new ISIN (stock split)

As per 4 August 2022 the par value of the shares issued by UIE Plc will be
changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. 



Last day of trading shares with a par value of USD 10 in ISIN MT0002400100 will
be 3 August 2022. 



ISIN          MT0002400100                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN:        MT0002400118                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          UIE Plc                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  3,352,769 shares with a par value of USD 10 (USD    
             33,527,690)                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  33,527,690 shares with a par value of USD 1(USD     
             33,527,690)                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:     USD 1                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:  UIE                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook   3441                          
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
