SoCal firm FDP Wealth Management is offering an ongoing series of video interviews to explore the financial aspects that entrepreneurs and construction firm owners find most challenging. The show makes available to the public the guidance and experience usually reserved for paying clients and features a broad array of subject matter experts.

The 20-30 minute segments feature interviews with top figures sharing their experience in supporting the growth and stability of small and medium-sized businesses, especially those in the construction industry. The show is available in both video and audio podcast formats on all popular streaming platforms.

Hosted by 40-year veteran of the financial industry Mark Chandik, the episodes aim to share with entrepreneurs and business owners advice and insights normally reserved for those who have already achieved a high net-worth.

According to Chandik, who is the Founder and President of FDP, "Our aim is twofold. Small business is vital to our economy, so first, we want to eliminate the unexpected financial obstacles that can often blindside a business owner. The topics and details we explore are designed to help take the drag off small firms and accelerate their growth."

"Secondly, as firms succeed, we want to prepare the owners well in advance with exit strategies and tools for tapping into the value of the business when they need it most."

Topics The Prosperity Report covers include:

The impact of bonding requirements

Protecting assets

Evaluating exit strategies

The role of annuities in liquidity

Why the Southern California housing market reacts differently

The outlook and trends for commercial real estate

Retaining Key Employees

According to Chandik, "especially when it comes to exit strategies, we have invested heavily in the tools and expertise that drive owners to rely on FDP for guidance on how they each work and how to implement them. Options such as liquidation, sale to a third party, selling to management, or transitioning to an ESOP are just some of the strategies, and they each require years of preparation."

Earlier this year FDP was joined by The Navigators Group, a team with specific experience in structuring exit strategies. Led by Ben Julianel, the team helps owners evaluate their company's strengths, position it for transition, and then lay the foundation for liquidity events.

Episodes can be found at www.fdpwm.com.

About FDP Wealth Management:

FDP serves as Chief Prosperity Officer® for high net-worth clients, their businesses, families, and foundations. Services include guidance on business ownership, executive compensation and retirement plans; financial planning; asset management; insurance; and estate planning.

