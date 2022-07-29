The "Corporate Wellness Market Intelligence Report Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Corporate Wellness Market is projected to reach USD 81,715.37 million by 2027 from USD 42,138.66 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.67% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
- The Americas Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 15,556.54 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 17,168.40 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.29% to reach USD 29,565.99 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 11,639.33 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 13,093.78 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.99% to reach USD 22,971.99 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East Africa Corporate Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 14,942.79 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 16,718.21 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.79% to reach USD 29,177.38 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation Coverage:
Service:
- Fitness
- Health Risk Assessment
- Health Screening
- Nutrition Weight Management
- Smoking Cessation
- Stress Management
End-user:
- Large Scale Organizations
- Medium Scale Organizations
- Small Scale Organizations
Category:
- Fitness Nutrition Consultants
- Organizations/Employers
- Psychological Therapists
Delivery Model:
- Offsite
- Onsite
Region
Company Usability Profiles:
- Aduro, Inc.
- Anthem, Inc.
- Bupa Wellness Pty Ltd.
- Central Corporate Wellness
- Corporate Fitness Works, Inc.
- Exos Corporation
- Fitbit, Inc.
- HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited
- LifeWorks
- Limeade
- Marino Wellness
- Medcan Clinic
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Sharecare, Inc.
- SOL Integrative Wellness Centre
- TotalWellness
- Truworth Wellness
- Virgin Pulse, Inc.
- Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC
- WellRight
- Wellsource, Inc.
- WellSteps
- Wellworks For You
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Corporate Wellness Market
5. Asia-Pacific Corporate Wellness Market
6. Europe, Middle East Africa Corporate Wellness Market
7. Company Usability Profiles
