GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Capital Directors Terry Pullen and Steve 0'Carroll Accept Chairman and COO Roles

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) and (OTCMKTS:GRNBF) and (FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank" or "the Company") announces that, effective immediately, the Board of Directors of GreenBank have appointed director and CEO Terry Pullen as acting Chairman to replace Mark Wettreich, who has stepped down after the end of his term. Director Steve O'Carroll has accepted the newly created COO role.

Terry Pullen, CEO of GreenBank, commented "I personally want to thank Mark Wettreich for his relentless work ethic, professionalism and priceless knowledge of GBC history, relationships, and investments. Without Mark, GBC would simply not have survived through the tragic loss of his father Danny, but due to Mark's determination to rescue shareholder value GBC is the exciting opportunity we have today.

We totally respect the positive reasons why Mark is handing over, and on behalf of the team, assure him we are professionally committed to successfully delivering the legacy, Danny, Mark and the Wettreich family created".

"We are delighted Steve is stepping up to Chief Operating Officer, with his corporate banking experience, driven commitment, and engaging character. He is a hugely valuable asset to strengthen our Board at a key time to deliver our goals".

Steve O'Carroll, who has over 30 years' experience in UK Banking, commented "I feel GBC has very real and tangible prospects to significantly grow over the years to come, and I am delighted to be a part of that journey".

For further information, please contact:

Terry Pullen, CEO GreenBank Capital

Email: Terry@GreenBankCapitalInc.com

Tel: +44 (0)7831 402 388

About GreenBank

GreenBank is a next generation merchant banking business that has a flexible low-cost overhead structure designed to maximize profitability. Our management are based in Toronto, Dallas and London and are used to working across borders remotely. Our model of remote working, dynamic space and flexible contracts -rather than large, fixed costs - establishes GreenBank as a global merchant bank for the future, both during and after COVID19.

GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse and on the OTC Markets in the USA. GreenBank invests in undervalued exponential growth companies focused on building consistent capital appreciation for its shareholders.

SOURCE: GreenBank Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710261/GreenBank-Capital-Directors-Terry-Pullen-and-Steve-0Carroll-Accept-Chairman-and-COO-Roles