Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care and support services group for the elderly and fragile, announces that the 2022 half-year financial report has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers). It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Korian website (https://www.korian.com/en/investors) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This half-year financial report includes in particular the condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30th, 2022, the half-year activity report, the declaration of the person responsible for the half-year financial report and the statutory auditors' report.

Next Events

Q3 Revenue: 27th October 2022

