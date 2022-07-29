SynergisticIT is a Software Development and Tech Skill enhancement organization. Recently, the company has launched its enhanced Data Science Track and Java Track to assist Job Seekers in entering the tech industry.

Furthermore, SynergisticIT is also pleased to announce the launch of its new logo, which was modified to highlight the technical prowess of our candidates. The S in the logo stands for their Super candidates who are technically more robust and competent than other job seekers.

These career tracks are structurally designed to help fresh college graduates seeking entry-level positions. It also assists job seekers from other countries trying to get employment in the US and professionals seeking a career change to acquire coding skills and technical competency in the following programs:

Java,

MERN Stack,

Full Stack,

Azure,

AWS,

Data Science,

Data Analysis,

Artificial Intelligence,

Machine Learning, and

Python.

Organizations can simplify the process of hiring employees by using SynergisticIT services. These Enhanced Tech Upskill programs minimize the mismatch and gap between the client requirements and candidates' skill levels. It helps companies save resources in training or hiring unqualified candidates by pre-boarding skilled candidates per their unique hiring needs. Candidates start contributing to the organization from day one with minimum downtime and increasing their profitability.

SynergisticIT sources numerous candidates from the open job market and evaluates their skills through multiple assessments like aptitude tests, personality tests, and mock technical interviews before any candidates are forwarded to clients.





The Java Track at SynergisticIT centres on Java training, MERN Stack training, Azure/AWS, data structures, algorithms, and problem-solving training. It can help job seekers in mastering the core programming concepts and development practices like OOPs concepts, Exception Handling, Servlets, Hibernate, Encoding-Decoding, Multi-threading, Spring, JavaScript, JSON, Rest Webservices, Microservices, JPA, REST APIs, MongoDB, Express.js, Nodejs, React.js, Cassandra, Redux, AWS, etc.

To enroll for the Java career track, a Jobseeker needs a Computer Science or Engineering degree with some programming experience in JavaScript, Java, or C++. Attending SynergisticIT's Java Track can enhance career prospects and open doors to various lucrative tech jobs such as Java Developer and other programmers.

The Data Science track at SynergisticIT consists of Data Science training, Azure/AWS training, Machine Learning training, and Python training. It introduces learners to Data Science through Python programming. After completing Data Science Track or Java Track, candidates get intensive interview preparation drills, including technical mock tests, coding, and soft skills training. SynergisticIT provides job placement and certification support to ensure each enrolled candidate lands a job.

SynergisticIT offers its services in the following areas:

Software Development: The company has catered to an extensive range of small to large scale IT projects. They maintain transparency in dealing with their clients. The firm fosters the software development needs with:

Reduced Turnaround Time

Excellent Quality of Services

Real-Time Communication

Flexible and Scalable Deployment

Technology Up-Skills Programs:

Data Science Track

Java Track

Python

AWS

MERN Stack

Machine Learning / AI

IT Staffing: The company provides its assistance in dealing with the recurrent technological changes & streamline the transition to a new infrastructure, platform, or end-user workspace. Their solutions include:

Direct Hire

Contact-To-Hire,

Permanent Hire

Contract hire





SynergisticIT intends to make quality tech upskilling easily accessible to everyone. Job Seekers can join SynergisticIT by making an initial payment of $3000 -$10000 (Depending on qualification for the program). The balance is payable once the candidates get a job and earn $75,000 or higher. The payments are paused until candidates meet the minimum income threshold. SynergisticIT assists Job seekers in beginning their tech career by enrolling them in the Data Science Track or Java Track at SynergisticIT.

For any media, client, or other inquiries, intending users and prospect programmers can reach out to the company at the following link:

https://www.synergisticit.com/contact-us





