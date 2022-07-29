DGAP-News: Marcel Lux III SARL / Key word(s): Acquisition

Marcel LUX III SARL 51A, Boulevard Royal L-2449 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B225723

Marcel LUX III SARL intends to opportunistically purchase shares in SUSE S.A. 29 July 2022 - Marcel LUX III SARL (Marcel LUX III), a company indirectly owned by funds advised by EQT AB Group, intends to opportunistically increase its stake in SUSE S.A. (SUSE) by purchasing SUSE shares (ISIN LU2333210958). The purchases are scheduled to start on or around 8 August 2022 and are expected to be completed within nine months. Marcel LUX III intends to purchase SUSE shares for up to €100 million in the aggregate. Share purchases can be executed on-exchange and off-exchange. Any on-exchange purchases are intended to be implemented in a manner limiting the impact on the SUSE share price on the relevant trading venues. The volume of SUSE shares to be purchased on-exchange on any given day is expected not to exceed 25% of the respective average daily trading volume. To this end, Marcel LUX III has commissioned Morgan Stanley as broker to carry out these purchases and who will make its decisions in relation to the timing of the share purchases independently of, and without influence from Marcel LUX III. The share purchases may be discontinued, suspended and resumed at any time in accordance with all relevant laws, including notification obligations. Individual transactions executed will not be disclosed. As of the date hereof, Marcel LUX III holds approximately 76% of all SUSE shares outstanding. Contacts EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About Marcel LUX III Marcel LUX III is a company indirectly owned by funds advised by EQT AB Group. About EQT EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 77 billion in assets under management across 36 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 280,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. Important note To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Marcel LUX III. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which Marcel LUX III has made to the best of its knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Marcel LUX III. These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements. Marcel LUX III does not assume an obligation to update the forward-looking statements with respect to the actual development or incidents, basic conditions, assumptions or other factors.

