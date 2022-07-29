LA POSTE: Notification of availability of La Poste Groupe's 2022 half-year financial report

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 29 July 2022

Notification of availability of

La Poste Groupe's 2022 half-year financial report

La Poste Groupe announces today that its 2022 half-year financial report is available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The half-year financial report is available on the Group's website: www.groupelaposte.com, section our financial information, publications.

