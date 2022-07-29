LA POSTE: Notification of availability of La Poste Groupe's 2022 half-year financial report

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 29 July 2022
Notification of availability of
La Poste Groupe's 2022 half-year financial report
La Poste Groupe announces today that its 2022 half-year financial report is available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
The half-year financial report is available on the Group's website: www.groupelaposte.com, section our financial information, publications.
-------------------
PRESS CONTACT
service.presse@laposte.fr
INVESTORS CONTACT
stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZmbkZhplZqUyXKcasqWmpJrbpuXmJLFmpeXlZNtlJmWnJppl5uSbMbIZnBmnWht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75837-lglp_availability-of-the-rfs-2022.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
LA POSTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de