Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kursalert! Hier spielt jetzt die Musik: Rallyeausbruch: Neuer Hot Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19Z03 ISIN: FR0013331949 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
29.07.22
09:15 Uhr
92,25 Euro
+0,80
+0,87 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LA POSTE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LA POSTE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,4494,4418:31
Actusnews Wire
29.07.2022 | 18:42
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA POSTE: Notification of availability of La Poste Groupe's 2022 half-year financial report

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 29 July 2022

Notification of availability of

La Poste Groupe's 2022 half-year financial report

La Poste Groupe announces today that its 2022 half-year financial report is available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The half-year financial report is available on the Group's website: www.groupelaposte.com, section our financial information, publications.

-------------------

PRESS CONTACT

service.presse@laposte.fr

INVESTORS CONTACT

stephane.dalla-sartora@laposte.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZmbkZhplZqUyXKcasqWmpJrbpuXmJLFmpeXlZNtlJmWnJppl5uSbMbIZnBmnWht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75837-lglp_availability-of-the-rfs-2022.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
LA POSTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.