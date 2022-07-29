Humanetics announced today that ATD-LabTech GmbH, which offers state-of-the art ATD certification equipment and comprehensive ATD lab management software, will be joining them. This partnership is another milestone as Humanetics brings to life its vision of a digitally driven and fully integrated set of solutions combining testing equipment, sensor technologies and integrated software. Humanetics and ATD-LabTech have worked together for many years. Together they share an ambitious vision for digitizing and transforming the ATD certification lab with an increased level of automation, to help customers drive efficiency in their processes and improve productivity throughout the lab.

Founded in 2015 by Gerhard Pfeifer in Niedernberg, Germany, ATD-LabTech has developed the industry's most innovative suite of ATD certification test equipment. The products are defined by their compact design, high degree of measurement accuracy and repeatability, user-friendliness, turnkey-readiness, and the advanced proprietary software that integrates all LabTech products. Mr. Pfeifer will continue to lead the business and his team will continue to operate out of their current location post-acquisition.

Chris O'Connor, CEO and President of Humanetics commented: "Our partnership with ATD-LabTech is another important piece of our vision. Their certification equipment is beautifully engineered, and integrated with smart, easy to use software interfaces. As users of their products, we can confidently say that Gerhard and his team have a deep understanding of the needs of our customers, and they have an extraordinary commitment to develop superior solutions to meet and exceed those needs."

Gerhard Pfeiffer, Managing Director of ATD-LabTech said: "We are very excited to join Humanetics. Naturally there is a great fit between our ATD certification products and services and Humanetics' broader portfolio of safety solutions. Most importantly however, we share the same progressive vision for how we can bring the best quality solutions to our customers that simplify the calibration process and reduce the time it takes to get the ATDs ready for their next crash test."

ATD-LabTech will be an integral part of the Humanetics Safety portfolio and it will continue to operate as ATD-LabTech from its location in Niedernberg.

About Humanetics

Humanetics is an Industrial technology company, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), crash test equipment, simulation software, CAE models, precision sensors, fiber optics and cutting-edge laser material engineering solutions. The group has over 850 employees across 24 facilities strategically located around the world with the global corporate headquarters located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

About ATD-LabTech

The ATD-LabTech GmbH is an independent supplier of testing systems, as well as a service and consulting provider regarding all issues of "crash test dummies". We unite many years of experience in the areas of dummy technology, dummy testing systems, crash measurement technologies and special machine construction.

