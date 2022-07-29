New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - US-Based consultancy management company, Shareable Solutions has launched a new suite of data-driven strategies to help businesses to modernize their workflow models. The firm has announced its plans to potentially improve the profitability, culture, and performance of the businesses it works with through the integration of data-science, automation, and cloud infrastructure. Shareable Solutions assists businesses as they collect, analyze and process information more effectively. In addition to this, it is also helping to build a strong, highly-effective workforce through the application of AI and machine learning. Through these newly unveiled strategies, Shareable Solutions is striving towards its ultimate objective of offering its clients world-class solutions through the support of the company's sophisticated technology and data analytics.

Shareable Solutions is setting out to capitalize on the increasing prevalence of data-science across the industry as a means of providing significant opportunities to business operations. The announcement comes after a recent study reveals that using data-science and analytics may effectively help companies to improve the skills of their employees and optimize their operational structure. Senior officials from the firm underline that the way in which companies manage and process this data is crucial for customer relations and satisfaction. Shareable Solutions provides clients with modern data-science pathways for collecting, analyzing, and implementing in-depth information as strategically as possible. It is setting out to use sophisticated methods and algorithms to gather relevant information and provide detailed insights based on this analysis as a means of formulating effective business strategies. In 2019, the global market size of business data-science stood at just under $4 billion; over the course of the rest of the decade, this is expected to grow to $79.7 Billion.

With this latest announcement, Shareable Solutions is potentially helping businesses implement their services with more impact, as well as possibly attracting a highly skilled workforce. It hopes to highlight that using modern technology in data management and analysis gives businesses potential competitive advantages in their marketing and promotional strategies. It packages up valuable data and in-depth analysis into a quantifiable form. The data and information collected provide precious insights that can possibly propel the business forward through the formulation of customer-specific programs and initiatives.

Shareable Solution's mission towards improved business productivity is being partly fuelled by Artificial Intelligence and automation. Using artificial intelligence in the management of human resources and recruitment processes can potentially reduce the cost of the process, as well as helping them to find suitable and talented candidates. Shareable Solutions extends its technical assistance to its clients to achieve these strategic objectives.

"Our mission is to help businesses improve their performance, productivity, and growth by realizing the value of data-science with regards to its ESG procedures. This equips us with the ability to potentially enhance our partner organization's strategic objectives and push them closer to their business goals. Our data-science teams are broken into divisions to support people, sales, and organizational transformation. Artificial intelligence and machine learning produce huge quantities of data, and we sift through this and find what can to possibly add value to our partners," says Tory Lipsey, Founder and Group CEO of Shareable Solutions.

