Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") which was held on July 28, 2022.

At the Meeting, 16.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated June 17, 2022. The Circular is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Graph.

Results of the vote were as follows:

Motions Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Withheld Paul Haber 91,376,312 94.36% 5,463,593 5.64% Youngcho Lee 91,372,642 94.35% 5,467,263 5.65% Alex MacKay 92,778,890 95.81% 4,061,015 4.19%



Other Items of Business

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved:

a resolution fixing the number of directors at three (3); a resolution re-appointing Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as the Company's auditors; the Stock Option and RSU Plan Resolution; the Name Change Resolution; the Consolidation Resolution; and the Continuance Resolution.

The results of the votes were as follows:

Motions Votes For % Votes For Against % Against Number of Directors 92,931,211 95.96% 3,908,694 4.04% Appointment of Auditors 92,782,892 95.46% 4,411,737 4.54% Stock Option and RSU Plan 87,460,049 90.31% 9,379,856 9.69% Name Change Resolution 91,431,456 94.07% 5,763,173 5.93% Consolidation Resolution 83,488,358 85.90% 13,706,271 14.10% Continuance Resolution 91,398,507 94.38% 5,441,397 5.62%



About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Communications

Michael Vasile

michaelvasile@newworldinc.io

Paul Haber, CEO

416-318-6501

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132347