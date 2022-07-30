Sedibelo Resources Limited (formerly Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited) ("Sedibelo") has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the United States of America relating to the proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of its ordinary shares.

The proposed IPO includes the primary listing of Sedibelo's ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE"). We expect to commence the proposed IPO following the completion of the SEC, NYSE and JSE respective review and approval processes (as may be required), subject to market and other conditions.

Evercore Group L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as Global Coordinators of the proposed IPO.

The proposed IPO will be made only by means of a prospectus in the United States and elsewhere outside South Africa and a pre-listing statement ("PLS") in South Africa. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and PLS related to the proposed IPO may be obtained, when available, from Evercore Group L.L.C., attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204 and J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd, attention: Thembeka Mgoduso, 1 Fricker Road, Illovo, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or subscribe for these securities, nor shall it constitute the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, subscription or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005533/en/

Contacts:

Juanita Barnard

jbarnard@sedibeloplatinum.com

+2712 661 4280