Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2022) - '58 Foundations, a home repair company founded in 1958 that helps homeowners solve water and moisture problems, was recently selected as the exclusive regional mold-removal company for Sudoc's Dilute Oxidation Technology (Dot).

'58 Foundations was chosen as a Dot Ambassador because of the company's deep knowledge about the basement and crawlspace areas, where mold poses a particular challenge. While the company already had a mold remediation solution, CEO and co-owner Kevin Coppersmith, decided to partner with Sudoc after they were recognized by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea.

Because moisture and mold are closely related, '58 Foundations is dedicated to safe and effective removal by targeting the source of mold growth. Considering the range of locations where the company works, humidity and moisture are big factors in everyday life. Mold has more opportunity to grow in indoor spaces in the summer months, especially in cooler basements and crawlspaces where moisture condensates.

"With the home and larger environment being of concern, Sudoc's solution moves us into a space more in line with what we find consumers desire most: a cleaner home environment with no chemical residue," says Coppersmith. "We are currently rolling out our new service across our entire footprint in eight states and the District of Columbia."

By implementing Sudoc's patented NT7 molecule, '58 Foundations is now reducing the use of chemicals in its own cleaning processes, which will lead to healthier homes and safer environments.

'58 Foundations, which has experienced 365% growth since 2018 and hired more than 100 new employees, is also monitoring new opportunities as it grows. The company is currently developing plans to utilize more innovative technology that will streamline its clients' ability to schedule services, receive quotes, and connect with on-site installation crews in real time.

Currently, the company has twelve locations along the East Coast.'58 Foundation hopes to expand into more states and help a broader range of people protect their homes and commercial properties.

'58 Foundations, inventor of the interior basement waterproofing system, has been providing five-star customer experiences in basement waterproofing, crawlspace encapsulation, foundation repair, mold removal and radon mitigation services since 1958. With over sixty years of service, our company has won several awards, including USA Today network's Top Workplaces award and the BBB's Torch Award for Ethics, and has helped hundreds of thousands of customers.

