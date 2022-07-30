Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2022) - Elegatto is known for its high quality premium men's jewelry and accessories. The company has just announced that it will be adding a line of women's jewelry and accessory items to its award-winning lineup, starting in the fall of 2022. The release is scheduled for October in celebration of the company's five year anniversary.





The all new women's collection will feature approximately 16 designs to start with, and will include Elegatto's iconic nautical inspired bracelets, necklaces, and rings. The men's line will also be expanded at the same time to include new chain necklaces as well as rings. The female counterparts to the men's selections will offer additional sizing options for smaller wrists and feature more delicate and feminine designs, while adhering to Elegatto's traditional styles.

Creating Classic Pieces for Elegatto's Female Customer Base

Elegatto was founded in 2017 with the intent of creating a line of superior accessories for men that fuse function and fashion into timeless pieces that can be worn every day or for special occasions. The product line is created with quality in mind, so that these pieces can be worn for years and still remain in excellent condition.

As the brand grew, the company noticed that many of its customers were women, typically shopping for male loved ones; but sometimes purchasing the pieces for themselves, even though Elegatto's line was previously designed exclusively for men. This is why the company chose to expand with a women's line: the customers are already there and ready to purchase Elegatto pieces for themselves.

Creating Elegance with Iconic Looks

Elegatto plans to continue the expansion of its product line into quality accessories such as more rings as well as keychains and other accessories.

Elegatto already has a customer base of over 100,000 customers worldwide. The company offers 80 different bracelet designs in a variety of materials and even produces custom jewelry designs for over 20 yacht clubs around the world. Elegatto products are also making their way into physical stores, with over 30 stores across the US carrying Elegatto pieces.

Elegatto offers a wide selection of bracelets, including the Cuff Collection, the Nautical Rope Bracelet Collection, and the Leather Bracelet Collection. Customers will soon see the expansion of Elegatto's necklace options as well as brand new products.

The Elegatto representative shared that the company's mission is providing premium accessories at affordable prices, allowing each customer to find a jewelry piece for any occasion and style. "Our aesthetic is recognizable by a minimalistic design and attention to detail," the company says. "Our designs provide a personal accent to any lifestyle. Durability is our top design consideration - essentially we intend for each piece to last through years of enjoyment."

Elegatto is a men's accessory store located in Los Angeles. Founded in 2017 by designers with a passion for unique designs and high quality jewelry, the company's mission is to provide premium accessories at affordable prices and design pieces for everyday use that will stand the test of time.

