Fully open to public, boost for companies' local retail business

The HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show andHKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem Pearl Show opened on 29 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and will run until 2 August. The twin jewellery shows play host to more than 430 exhibitors, offering the public an eventful place to explore a dazzling array of exquisite jewellery and jewellery-making materials, and enjoy a one-stop jewellery shopping experience.

This year's Hong Kong International Jewellery Show consists of seven distinct zones, including "World of Glamour", "Fine Jewellery", "Antique Vintage Jewellery", "Silver and Finished Jewellery", "Watch Avenue", "Jewellery X Creativity" and "Tools Equipment and Packaging". Many well-known local jewellers are joining the fairs to present their spotlight pieces, while a comprehensive selection of wedding jewellery is also being showcased at the shows.

Complementing the dazzling pieces at the Jewellery Show, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem Pearl Show features loose diamonds in various cuttings, sizes and colours, along with coloured gemstones, semi gemstones and pearls from different origins. Jewellery lovers can choose their favourite jewellery materials and match them with different accessories to design and make their own unique jewellery items.

Since the twin shows are fully opened up this year, a wide range of activities have been specially arranged for visitors.Sharing sessions by industry experts will help enhance the public's jewellery knowledge, including representatives from L'Ecole offering insights on "Diamond, Arts and Science", and David Wong, Founder and Project Manager of the Hong Kong Pearl Cultivation Association, talking about sustainable pearls at the "Say 'I Do' to the Planet: Why Choose Sustainable Pearls?" session. Visitors can also join the workshops to create their own accessories, while representatives from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Loupe will discuss their expertise at the "Making Unique Jewellery: The Tradition and Future of Craftsmanship" sharing session.

In addition, there will be Jewellery Smart Bidding, jewellery parades and lucky draws throughout fair period. Multiple livestreaming sessions helmed by key opinion leaders (KOLs) will run on-site, introducing exclusive discounted items from selected exhibitors while visiting their booths.

Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com

Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem Pearl Show: hkdgp.hktdc.com

